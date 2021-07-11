Shark Week returns to amaze and amaze





Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming choices July 11-16 DO NOT MISS : Shark Week – One of television’s biggest summer events – the Oceanic Super Bowl, if you will – returns for its 33rd year and runs July 11-18. Organizers promise 45 hours of programming to do with “bigger sharks and record violations,” as well as a celebrity guest list that includes Tiffany Haddish, Brad Paisley, JB Smoove, William Shatner, Snoop Dogg, Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and more. Things kick off with “Crikey! Its Shark Week” as Robert Irwin attempts to determine which fierce predator reigns supreme over the fangs or the great whites? (8 p.m. Sunday, Discovery Channel; check the listings for other programs on Discovery and Discovery +). Other bets: SUNDAY: A few days of vacation in Hawaii sound like heaven, right? Not so much for the egocentric and egocentric tourists of “The White Lotus”. Shot in Maui, it’s a six-part dark satire that brings trouble to heaven – including death – for a stellar cast that includes Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, and Steve Zahn. (9 p.m., HBO). SUNDAY: Good memories are mixed with good laughs in “History of the Sitcom”. It is an eight-part documentary series that explores the origins and evolution of television comedies. The series begins with consecutive thematic episodes – “American Family” and “Sexual Revolution”. (9 p.m., CNN). MONDAY: The six-part revenge thriller “The Beast Must Die” follows a London teacher (Cush Jumbo) whose young son is killed in a hit-and-run. After the police investigation into the case is abandoned, her grief turns to rage and she decides to go after the rich man (Jared Harris) whom she suspects to be responsible. (10 p.m., AMC). TUESDAY: Break out the peanuts and Cracker Jack for the 91st Annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game. The American League will be aiming for its eighth consecutive victory at Coors Field in Colorado. (5 p.m. PT; 8 p.m. ET, Fox). TUESDAY: “Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail” is the third chapter in the hysterical anthology series. Set in 1844, the story follows an idealistic small-town preacher (Daniel Radcliffe) who teams up with an outlaw (Steve Buscemi) and a prairie bride (Geraldine Viswanathan) to lead a train of wagons to the west. Naturally, complications arise. (10:30 p.m., TBS). WEDNESDAY: What would you risk for the score of a lifetime? The new “Heist” documentary series is reminiscent of three of the biggest scams in modern American history – as the people who’ve pulled them off explain. (Netflix). THURSDAY: The hilarious and quirky coming-of-age series “Never Have I Ever” returns for its second season. Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the daily pressures of high school, as well as the drama at home, while navigating a thorny love triangle. (Netflix). FRIDAY: Do you like show tunes? You could just crush Schmigadoon! A six-episode parody of Golden Age musicals, starring Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a journey designed to reinvigorate their relationship. They find themselves in a magical city of song and dance, then learn that they can’t leave until they find “true love”. (Apple TV +). FRIDAY: In the revealing documentary series “McCartney 3,2,1”, Paul McCartney sits down for a one-on-one interview with producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, arena rock for years. 1970 by Wings and his Over 50 years as a solo artist. Topics covered include the influences and personal connections that inspired Sir Paul’s iconic tunes. (Hulu). SATURDAY: And you thought the vacation movies were just for the cold months. Nope. The annual ‘Christmas in July’ film festival continues with 2019’s ‘Christmas Town’ (featuring Candance Cameron Bure) and last year’s warm offering, ‘Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater’ . (7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Hallmark Channel). Contact Chuck Barney at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter.com/chuckbarney and Facebook.com/bayareanewsgroup.chuckbarney.

