Wellington Paranormal Review: season 1 airing on The CW is very funny

There are plenty of other reasons to watch, but the opening credits of “Wellington Paranormal” distills the show’s appeal to its essence. The credits feature the three central figures of this investigation of mysterious events in and around the New Zealand capital. There are two police officers – O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and his partner Minogue (Mike Minogue) – and the officer they both report to, Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu).

Behind these character introductions hides a synthetic and conscious thematic melody that would not be out of place in a local cable access “news from the weird” roundup, or even a basic reality show about the cryptids disguised as an American documentary. ‘investigation. Fake newspaper clippings scroll across the screen, one with a headline including the word “Vampirey”. It’s mercilessly goofy, with just enough of that fictional veneer to keep the show nominally hemmed in a recognizable format.

In this way, this series (now airing in the US on The CW after making its 2018 debut on TVNZ 2 in New Zealand) sets itself apart just enough from the film and TV versions of “What We Do in the Shadows”. Like these, “Wellington Paranormal” is co-created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, the latter being a director and co-writer on several episodes of season 1. It’s the same general idea, looking at the inability to the local population to deal with the presence of supernatural forces lurking in plain sight of their entire community. But “Wellington Paranormal” takes the opposite course, with a “film crew” following a single unit of this police force (first introduced in the film) continually called in to respond to most of the anomalous events in the region. .

Each episode addresses a new Greatest Hit of the Unexplained. O’Leary and Minogue stumble upon crop circles, haunted houses, demonic possessions and the natural consequences of a full moon. No matter how open and closed a case is, they always manage to make things much more complicated than necessary. “Wellington Paranormal” takes great pleasure in showing everyone what is going on just beyond the peripheral vision of this pair. After these two have had a chance to identify (see also: make the situation worse), Sergeant Maaka arrives as one closer to the enclosure to help bring things home.

These investigations are the perfect arena for a deadpan prank. There are screaming foot chases, transformations taking place in the background of on-camera interviews, and vital clues mistaken for bizarre coincidences. Minogue’s sweetness of heart and O’Leary’s mix of good intentions and lack of perception is the perfect recipe for getting things to take a turn for the worse in the most down to earth way possible. This also applies to developments on the ground and debriefings with Maaka back at the station. (One of Pohatu’s supreme accomplishments is delivering “I Know A Lot About The Walking Dead … Watching ‘The Walking Dead'” in a way few others can.)

The hands-on performance of much of “Wellington Paranormal” also gives the show much of its charm. None of these otherworldly creatures are massive CGI creation. Clement and his fellow Season 1 director Jackie van Beek know exactly how to get a lot with a little. Turns out, all you need to generate a little silliness and weirdness at the same time is a few white contact lenses, a little wire, and some well-executed puppets. That goes for the no-horror stuff here too – there’s a peculiar camera pan to a hole in the wall in an episode that would feel right at home in a Looney Tunes short, and a beautifully clown car gag. executed at the end of the season it gets better as time goes by.

“Wellington” is also a fascinating reframing of what a fictional spectacle involving the police can be like. O’Leary and Minogue come across as decent people but terrible cops, an interesting counterbalance to a TV subgenre that, whether it’s comedy or drama, usually flips those adjectives down. They carry tasers as weapons, but these prove to be extremely ineffective when deployed against spectral beings, or against each other. Maaka’s morning briefings play out like the corrections section of a newspaper.

“Wellington Paranormal” is powerful enough that it doesn’t really need “What we’re doing in the shadows” reminders. But it functions both on its own and as an entry into a slowly interwoven web. There is additional cross-pollination between this show and the movie that helped bring it about, both in the mind and some specific characters who arrive out of the blue.

Even though the show thrives on a certain level of incompetence on the part of its main characters, the people who bring them to life are in total control. There are jokes, whether it’s riffs on long-standing quirks in the lore of mythical creatures, or funny, silly puns, slowly coming towards you like a walking zombie. In the hands of this team, it doesn’t matter if it’s a surprise or something you can spot a mile away – this merry bunch of uniformed goofs is going to make you laugh anyway.

Rating: B +

Season 1 of “Wellington Paranormal” airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on The CW.

