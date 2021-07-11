It was crazy to see a 98-year-old actor give his last performance at the NJ attraction (PHOTOS)





Larry Storch made his last public appearance at Wild West City in Byram on Sunday, where he was graced with shootouts and stagecoach rides in the western theme park, whose salon is named after him. The unofficial Sussex County Park Ambassador, 98, previously said he was thrilled to have his last appearance in the park, which he started visiting about a decade ago. He was greeted by dozens of fans, who remembered his story and his resume. Storch rose to fame in the 1960s playing Corporal Randolph Agarn on Troop F, a sitcom centered on a fictional troop of American cavalry stationed at Fort Courage in the 1860s. Its character was from Passaic, which introduced many viewers to the North Jersey town. In 2016, Storch, then 93 years old finally visited the city. Storch last visit Far West City which has been one of Sussex County’s most popular businesses since it was founded in 1956 over two years ago. He said the park, which seeks to recreate Kansas’ 1880s Dodge City, reminded him of the F Troop set. When asked last week if there was anything he wanted fans to know, Storch replied: I am the most grateful recipient of your good wishes. Larry Storch in his best-known role as Corporal Randolph Agarn in F Troop, a mid-1960s television show.Photo courtesy of Dan Hirshberg / Wild West City Larry Storch on a previous visit to Wild West City in Byram.Photo courtesy of Dan Hirshberg / Wild West City Dan Bowers and Matthew Bryce put their guns away at Wild West City in Stanhope, NJ on July 11, 2021.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com Gun fight at Wild West City in Stanhope, NJ on July 11, 2021.Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com Actor Larry Storch talks about it after his show. Storch was in the televised F Troop and the 98-year-old made his last public appearance at Wild West City in Stanhope, NJ on July 11, 2021

Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for Actor Larry Storch, F Troop, walks past a poster and says “He’s a very handsome man”, that was him from the F Troop TV show. He made his last public appearance at Wild West City in Stanhope, NJ on July 11, 2021

Ed Murray | NJ Advance Media for Actor Larry Storch waves his hand. His hat to the crowd after his parade. Storch was in the televised F Troop and the 98-year-old made his last public appearance at Wild West City in Stanhope, NJ on July 11, 2021

