Joe Manganiello celebrates wife Sofia Vergara’s birthday with romantic photos





Sofia Vergara received the sweetest birthday message from her husband, Joe Manganiello, this weekend! The former Modern Family star turned 49 on Saturday and Manganiello celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt post on Instagram. The actor shared a carousel of images of Vergara on their travels, including a few selfies of the couple together. Feliz Cumpleaos al amor de mi vida! he captioned the post, which translates to Happy Birthday to the love of my life. Vergara and Manganiello have been together for seven years. After five months of dating, the couple got engaged in December 2014, getting married the following November in a ceremony at the Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida. Related Vergara has a 29-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez. The couple, who celebrated their fifth anniversary last year, do not have children together, although Vergara has said in the past that she would consider expanding her family again. “I wouldn’t mind having another child,” she told The Edit magazine in 2016. “The idea of ​​doing it all again doesn’t scare me. But hey, it’s not like it was going to happen naturally, right? The Magic Mike star wasn’t the only one wishing Vergara a happy birthday this year. Her son also shared a post on Instagram with pictures of her big night. “The happiest, loudest birthday party!” he captioned the post. “Feliz cumpleaos !!!” The “America’s Got Talent” judge was also showered with love by her former Modern Family co-stars on Instagram. Sarah Hyland, who played her niece Haley, shared a photo on Instagram from the days of the modern family with in the background Ed ONeill and Rico Rodriguez, who respectively played Vergara’s husband, Jay, and his son, Manny, in the series. This is the world of @sofiavergara. Were just blessed to live there, Hyland wrote in the caption. Happy birthday my loves !!!!!!! Vergara received some love from Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who shared a sweet pic with Instagram de Vergara and Manganiello posing with Ferguson and her husband, Justin Mikita. Happy birthday @sofiavergara! We love youuuuu! Even if bubbles don’t, Ferguson wrote, poking fun at a story Vergara told Tonight’s show in May on how their new dog, Bubbles, loves Manganiello more than Vergara. Eric Stonestreet, who played Cam in longtime comedy, shared an appropriate video to celebrate the birthday of his former co-stars. He posted a short black and white clip of Vergara applying lip liner as he sang Happy Birthday to her behind the camera, just as she stuck her tongue out at him. Julie Bowen, who played her stepdaughter, Claire, on the show, shared a black-and-white photo of the couple where she looked at Vergara with a broad smile for the camera. @sofiavergara Happy Birthday from a stuck WASP to her fun loving soulful sister! it wrote in the legend. I love you forever!!!!!

