Entertainment
“A sort of whirlwind”: the playwright Rita is pushed into the role of actor
Lindsay Kyte didn’t expect to be on the Confederation Center stage to star in the show she co-created.
But when one of the original cast members went down about a week before opening night, she walked in. The show, after all, must go on.
“Some people would come to see the show and all of a sudden I appear and they say, ‘I knew you wrote it but I didn’t know you were there.’ And I’m like ‘Me neither’, ”Kyte said.
When it comes to Dear Rita, a show about legendary singer-songwriter Rita MacNeil, Kyte was the natural choice to step in. She is an actress and singer by training and, like MacNeil, is from Cape Breton.
As a playwright, she knew all the words. It just meant getting up at 4 a.m., doing some rewriting, rehearsing on stage while polishing the script, and coming home to rehearse some more.
“It was kind of a whirlwind,” she said. “I didn’t sleep or eat a lot at the time.”
Fortunately, she didn’t fly on her own.
“Everyone was so nice and courteous and loving and pushing me and, you know, actually, ‘You’re here, you’re on stage’, so that was great.”
She literally didn’t miss a beat. It helps to pretend someone else wrote the script and approach it as a performer, she said.
“I love being on stage, I love seeing this audience, I love seeing the jokes land. It’s such a privilege and an honor.”
Kyte said she was inspired by MacNeil’s own words when they met backstage after a concert in Ontario about 10 years ago.
“I was so struck by the stars that I could only speak in vowels, so [it] was like aaaaaaaaah, I lost all my words, ”Kyte said.
“Then she started giving me a pep talk.”
‘I kind of make myself cry’
Kyte recites the words of this pep talk in the series.
“It makes me cry when I say that, and I say, if I could write it all down in a letter to all of you, that letter would say My dear you, tell your stories, tell the stories where you come from, and it s’ is about embracing who you are and whatever you think are your imperfections that aren’t, these are the things that make you unique and beautiful, and telling your stories because someone needs to hear those stories. “
Kyte credits the cast and director as well as co-creator Mike Ross and his “mind-blowing” musical arrangements for the success of the series.
“He’s a genius. Don’t tell him I said that, but he is.”
Dear Rita runs until August 6 at the Confederation Center of the Arts. It has received good reviews, including one from MacNeil’s own guitarist, Chris Corrigan, who is also on the show.
“I asked Chris Corrigan what he thought Rita would think about it,” Kyte said.
“He said he thought Rita would be really proud, which means a lot to me.”
