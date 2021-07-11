How she brought Africa to Hollywood – Deadline

Mo Abudu tried to break into Hollywood for years, but his unwavering belief that the world needed to hear African stories was met with resounding silence. Emails went unanswered, the tracks of a trip to Los Angeles quickly cooled. Abudu, a megastar in Nigeria with her own talk show and her own television network, became frustrated.

Then one day his Lagos office received a call from a Sony Pictures Television sales manager who wanted to sell Abudu’s network, EbonyLife TV, an international television format. This turned out to be his Sidney Lumet moment. “I said to my programming manager, ‘Tell him we’re not interested in one fucking format! I’m sick of somebody trying to shove all this stuff down our throats. Tell him we have stories that we want to sell to the world. I was really upset, ”she recalls.

Related story How Larry Tanz, Netflix’s Vice President of Original Series for EMEA, Radically Expands Streamer’s Web of Inclusiveness

His anger turned out to be a turning point. This Sony executive listened, put EbonyLife in touch with colleagues in Los Angeles, and ultimately the two companies forged an alliance of co-development and production. At the spear of this agreement was a commitment to develop a major series on the Dahomey Warriors, an all-female military regiment of the Kingdom of Dahomey in West Africa.

Although born in London, Abudu’s roots are in Ondo Town, Nigeria. Her childhood was shared between the UK and Nigeria (even now she travels back and forth between the two countries, which share a time zone), but her career took off in the latter and she became responsible for resources. human resources at the oil company ExxonMobil. Abudu grew tired of corporate life and cut his teeth as an entrepreneur by starting a human resources consulting service before going into entertainment.

The dramatic career change was no small feat in a country where work in the energy industry is seen as work for life. But then Abudu sees himself as a disruptor by nature. “One thing the disruptors have going for them is that they are very passionate about what they are doing,” she said on a Zoom call from Nigeria. “And they have the capacity to persuade, in a positive way, and to convince the people around them that they are making the right decision.”

Using her connections from her time in recruiting, she decided to become a talk show host, taking presentation lessons in London and devouring Oprah Winfrey tapes. In 2008, she launched Moments with Mo, and 13 years later, she can count among her guests personalities like Hillary Clinton and Christine Lagarde. Syndicated across Africa, the show spawned EbonyLife Studios and Abudu’s mission to bring stories from the continent to the world.

This agreement with Sony has turned into 20 projects under development with American studios. EbonyLife has extended its partnership with Sony, signing an initial two-year contract to develop scripted TV series. He has a list of film and series projects with Netflix. The first of these, human trafficking Oloturé, premiered last October, while the slate also includes an adaptation of Death and the king’s rider by Nobel Prize-winning playwright Wole Soyinka, who was precisely Abudu’s very first guest on Moments with Mo.

‘Oloturé’

Netflix



EbonyLife is working with AMC Studios on Nigeria 2099, the futuristic tale of a Lagos cop who finds himself embroiled in a global conspiracy after being tasked with protecting a visiting American businessman. The company also benefits from a co-production deal with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios for at least two series and one film. On top of all this, EbonyLife lights up the Nigerian box office with the highest grossing movies of all time locally, including The wedding party and its sequel, both streamed on Netflix.

“Everything we did, we had to fight like hell to do it,” says Abudu, reflecting on the “three levels of discrimination” she faces as a black and African woman. She breaks down EbonyLife’s vision for storytelling into four genres: African history, where the Sony Dahomey Warriors series comes from; Afro-futurism illustrated by Nigeria 2099; The Afro impact, which consists of telling contemporary African stories like Oloturé; and, finally, Afro politan, who gives a voice to the daily life of Africans and has delivered hits such as The wedding party.

EbonyLife Media is included in Deadline’s 2021 Disruptor class in our Cannes print magazine. Click here to read the digital edition.



With the global streaming explosion and the thirst for authentic local stories, his hard work pays off at exactly the right time. “If you want me to watch your stuff,” she reasoned, “then why don’t you respect me a little more and take the time to watch stories about me and my continent? That’s why I’m grateful to platforms like Netflix because what they’ve done is diversify the viewing audience across the world. And people will tell you that some of the best stories now on Netflix aren’t even English speaking. “

Abudu’s television career, from latecomer to LA’s favorite woman for African stories, has earned her the nickname “The African Oprah.” It is not a comparison that she fully welcomes. “Anything that comes from Africa, there will always be a Western equivalent for people to understand,” she says. “I respect everything Oprah has done, but her journey is not mine.” As Abudu makes his way, Hollywood finally listens.