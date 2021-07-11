Entertainment
Kristoffer Martin headed for the character actor road
Despite his past occasional pasaway episodes, Kristoffer Martin is happy and grateful that his home network, GMA 7, still trusts him enough to have his contract renewed.
It’s a great feeling. I have to admit there were times when I was pasaway. But the confidence is still there. They continue to give beautiful roles. And for my part, I will always try to meet their expectations. I will do my best whatever project they give me, ”the actor said in a recent virtual interview after signing his contract with the GMA Artist Center.
This is how I can give back and make the most of that trust. I am given the chance to work and explore and I don’t want to waste this opportunity, he added.
By pasaway he meant his past tendency to let private concerns get the better of him. Kristoffer wears his heart on his sleeve and sometimes he lets his emotions escape on social media.
I can be too sensitive on social media. I am affected by things in my life that I should have kept to myself. But I’m trying to change that. I finished [with that part of me]said Kristoffer, who also admitted he felt nervous about whether or not he would get another deal with his management.
The 26-year-old artist described his 11 years in show biz as a roller coaster with lots of ups and downs. When Kristoffer was younger, he couldn’t help but compare his status with that of his contemporaries.
There were times I wondered if I still deserved to be in this industry. But GMA 7 never lets you feel that way. They always support you and encourage you. Nabubuhayaan ako ng loob, said Kristoffer, who has realized that each actor has their own path.
I’m not like that anymore. I have now realized that we all have our place in the industry and that we all have our time. You just have to be patient, he says.
While he has yet to achieve the kind of fame or success that many aspiring actors are hoping for, Kristoffer is grateful for longevity. I think there are some that will stay longer. The projects will come. You will eventually get what is meant to you, and it will be worth it, he said.
After starring in the drama series Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat, Kristoffer is expected to be part of the upcoming prequel to the comedy Pepito Manaloto, where he will play a locked-in gay tyrant. I’m happy with this new project because it’s a break from all the heavy drama shows I’ve done, he said. I haven’t done comedy in a while, so it’s good to do it on a regular basis.
Kristoffer appears to be heading towards the character actor’s route. I like that I am put in different shows; that I can play different characters, because I discover the kind of projects that I really want. It helps me to improve my profession, because I am able to work with different directors and actors, which exposes me to different perspectives.
So far, what he considers the highlights of his career are his participation in the Marian Rivera-Dingdong series Dantes Endless Love and the film Cinemalaya Oros, where his acting has been recognized by organizations of local and international awards.
Infinity was a springboard. Oros, with the late Kristofer King, makes me want to remake independent films. I loved the simple setup, the environment. Sometimes you don’t realize you’re working, said Kristoffer, who was named Best Supporting Actor at the 2013 Golden Screen Awards and received an Honorable Mention at the 16th Long Island International Film Expo in New York City.
When I’m feeling down, I look at these to remind myself that… I’m here because I have a purpose, he said. INQ
