In Cannes, ‘The Souvenir Part II’ by Joanna Hogg stands out | Entertainment news headlines
CANNES, France (AP) Joanna Hogg is sitting on the balcony of a hotel overlooking the Mediterranean, but what she would really like to do is swim in it.
The night before, Hogg presented his film The Souvenir Part II at the Cannes Film Festival. Suites may be part of the summer, but they rarely make it to Cannes. Still, The Souvenir is not a two-part classic.
Together, the films are a sublime and singular work of semi-autobiography, a self-portrait of coming of age reflected through time and cinema. They are based on a period in Hogg’s life in the late 1980s when she was in film school in London.
In the first part, a romance with an older man who has a hidden drug addiction ends tragically. In the second part, Julie devotes herself to making her latest student film about this experience while dealing with her grief. In both, Honor Swinton Byrne plays a lightly fictionalized version of Hogg when she was younger; Byrnes’ mother, Tilda Swinton, plays her mother.
The films were written together in one piece, spread over two films. And there are very few like them.
I’m not even sure I finished it, Hogg said, a little surprised to feel that way. It’s funny, because I finished it. I am not in any other part. I don’t know if I really understood that it was over.
The Souvenir Part II “was one of the great successes of the Cannes Film Festival. It starred in the Directors’ Fortnight, which runs alongside the official Cannes selection. It was a felted, formally composed film that starred on the Croisette from the center of Cannes Palais.
Yet few movies here have garnered so much adoration. Hogg’s project has already attracted a wide range of admirers (Martin Scorsese is the executive producer of both films). But The Souvenir Part II, which 24 will be released, only enhances Hogg’s achievement.
I rediscovered a way of making films that I loved when I was in film school before I got dragged into television, ”says Hogg, 61, who only made his debut as a director that in 2007. from film to film to film I don’t know how many boxes there are inside.
The nature of The Souvenir Hall of Mirrors only gets stranger. Tilda Swinton, an old friend of the director, starred in Hogg’s original 1986 short titled Caprice. In The Souvenir Part II, Byrne wears his mother’s clothes from that time. After the film’s Cannes premiere, Swinton emphatically said, “It was a trip.
Hogg acknowledges that even for her, the lines between memory and fiction have blurred. Towards the end of Part 2, Julie is interviewed about her student film, a scene Hogg feels like she’s replaying for herself.
I almost feel like I’m in a movie as I talk to you, Hogg says with a laugh. We have Julia in an interview, and she says the exact words I said in an interview in the late 80s. It’s too weird. Maybe I’m dreaming. Maybe it’s a movie.
But while there is still a lot for Hogg to understand about her experience completing The Remembrance, what is absolutely simple is that, 35 years later, she has fully come to fruition as a filmmaker.
I feel more emboldened, said Hogg. I seem to be quite reserved and a little shy, that’s how I feel anyway. But when it comes to doing my job, I’m like a dog with a bone. It is my cornerstone.
