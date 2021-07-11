Connect with us

“Damini” actor Madhav Moghe dies at 68 of lung cancer

Published

17 seconds ago

on

By


Madhav Moghe file image | Photo: screenshot from Zabardast Movies / YouTube
Text size:

Bombay: Actor and mimicry artist Madhav Moghe, best known for appearing in films like Salman Khan-Govinda starrer Partner and Meenakshi Seshadri Damini, died Sunday after battling lung cancer. He was 68 years old.

The actor, who has not been doing well for a month, was admitted to a Bombay hospital last week where he was diagnosed with lung cancer, his daughter Prachi Moghe said.

Moghe was brought home on Saturday.

“He passed away today, early in the morning at his residence. He hadn’t been doing well for a month. As his health continued to deteriorate, he was admitted to the Bombay hospital. Last week she was diagnosed with the last stage of lung cancer, ”Prachi told PTI.

Moghe was known for his mimicry, especially that of the late star Sanjeev Kapoor. His parody of Kapoor’s iconic character ‘Thakur’ from Sholaywas very popular.

He was a regular on the 1990s show hosted by Sachin Pilgaonkar ek do teen, which featured Bollywood movie parodies Merchant, Chupke Chupke, and Guptamong others.

The actor’s first film appearances were in Rajkumar Santoshi Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996). He also starred in the 2005 comedy-romance Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

