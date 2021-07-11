Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are planning their wedding again | Entertainment





Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are planning their wedding for the third time. The Modern Family actress and the 37-year-old reality TV star have been trying to plan their wedding since getting engaged in 2019, but their plans have been repeatedly canceled and pushed back due to the COVID pandemic. 19. After nearly two years of waiting, the couple are now trying to put plans in place for the third time and hope they don’t have to cancel their nuptials again. Wells told Us Weekly magazine: Wedding doesn’t update anything. We have had this thing postponed twice and honestly not sure if I can take a third. So pray for us, please. The 30-year-old beauty and the Bachelor in Paradise star started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later, before planning to tie the knot on August 20 of last year. When their plans were canceled, they still chose to mark the occasion with an all-white photoshoot that captured what would have been their special day. Sarah said at the time: It was my first time to come out of my house in quarantine, and we went to a cellar and we went with all of our friends, we all tested our family, our best man, bridesmaid. I brought a white dress and veil I got on Etsy and my bridesmaids got a real wedding bouquet and surprised me and we took fake wedding photos for fun! Meanwhile, the actress said earlier this year that she looks forward to finally marrying Wells. Posting on social media on her fiance’s birthday, she wrote: “It’s the birthday of the love of my life !!!! Thank you for always dancing stupidly, singing loudly, contagiously laughing and endlessly loving. I miss you more than words can tell. and, if possible, I love you even more than that. Since we can’t be together, I wish that everyone doing a classic @wellsadams shimmy as a tribute to you! To Pluto and Back Sugar Balls. I can’t wait to finally marry you someday. (sic) “

