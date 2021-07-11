Baskerville A Sherlock Holmes Mystery Gloucester Workshop by Ken Ludwig





The Gloucester Stage Companys outdoor season continues at the Windhover Performing Arts Center this month. American playwright Ken Ludwigs humorously turns a literary favorite, Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, with Alexander Platt in Holmes and William Gardiner in Watson, brings a comedic twist to the Windhovers Garden scene. Ludwig has a knack for characterization, and Baskerville offers plenty of opportunities to meet his quirky and energetic characters. Holmes and Watson are legendary Baskerville stars, but the real juice of this production comes from the trio of actors performing dozens of different roles: Anna Bortnick, Alex Jacobs and Julian Manjerico. Ludwig takes Arthur Conan Doyles’ original detective story – huge hound dog, murdered heirs, strangeness on the moor – and fills it with a rotating cast of unforgettable eccentrics. Holmes ponders, Watson’s comments and mysteries are solved – but the life-giving energy of the three supporting players makes Baskerville a vivid update to the familiar premise. With the sure direction of Jim OConnor, Baskerville creates a simple set (designed by Janie E. Howland, props by Emme Shaw) variously in the famous dwellings of Baker Street, Baskerville Mansion and the Forbidden Moors, without any changes to the except for a few chairs that move and doors that open. Players come in and out through the audience and backstage, and the intriguing physical action never slackens. Sight gags provide continuous non-verbal fun. Accents are key to characterizations here, and in addition to the British standard, comedic turns on Castilians, Texans, Germans, Poles and others punctuate the dialogue infectiously. The costumes (Miranda Kau Giurleo) are suitably from the Holmes era. Scene changes happen in real time, with no interruption to the action. Likewise, during the performance that I saw, there was not a single interruption in the proceedings when the power was briefly cut towards the end of the first act. Conan Doyles Sherlock Holmes’ creations have produced thousands of spinoffs and rework, and it takes imagination to breathe new life into the venerable crime solver. Here, Ludwig invests in the people Holmes interviews and pursues to liven up the legend. Cameos of taxi drivers, maids, henchmen, doctors, and butterfly-hunter naturalists shift public attention from eccentric Holmes to his much more eccentric clientele and suspects. The actors are aptly mic for performance, and the narration and characterizations are effectively enhanced by original music and sound design by Dewey Dellay. Marcella Barbeau’s lighting moves the whole fluidly from day to night, from the living room to the moor. Baskerville is a lot of fun – and not just for the Sherlockians. Ludwig leaves Holmes and Watson to the story, but turns the rest of the cast into a bruegelesque collection of enthusiastic blunders. Come for the famous sleuth and stay for his remarkably savage cohort of stage mates. Keith Powers covers music and the arts for Gannett New England, Leonore Overture and Opera News. Follow @PowersKeith; e-mail to [email protected]

