Entertainment
Beauty and the Geek favoriteGeorge Goldfeder exposed as an ACTOR with two films to his credit
Not so old-fashioned! Beauty and the Geek favorite George Goldfeder on display as a seasoned ACTOR with two films to his credit
George Goldfeder quickly became a fan favorite following his debut in the first episode of Beauty and the Geek on Sunday night.
The 27-year-old, who sported unruly facial hair and a sloppy haircut, was said to be a serious Dungeons and Dragons fan.
He also said he dreams of becoming an action movie star, with Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan as his inspirations.
Nerd? George Goldfeder (pictured) quickly became a fan favorite following his debut in the first episode of Beauty and the Geek on Sunday night
But it looks like the dream might be closer than what viewers said.
George is already a seasoned actor, with two films to his name shot in 2016 according to IMDB.
He starred in two shorts – Consequence in which he played a character called Sam, and Painkiller, a movie about a metal rocker in which he played Thrasher.
Star: George is already a seasoned actor, with two films to his name shot in 2016 according to IMDB
Headbutt: Photos of George online show him to be very different from how shabby he looks on the show
George also had a now deleted Facebook account for his acting efforts called George Goldfeder Actor.
The photos of George online show him to be very different from his seedy appearance on the show.
Either clean-shaven or with a well-trimmed beard, George is really very handsome.
Big screen: He starred in two shorts – Consequence (left) in which he played a character called Sam, and Painkiller, a film about a metal rocker in which he played Thrasher (right)
Looking good! George is portrayed in the Consequence short film, as Sam
In Sunday’s episode, George was paired with Leticia Llanos, a 25-year-old dental receptionist from Victoria.
Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine for comment.
Beauty and the Geek continues Monday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel Nine.
Twinning: In Sunday’s episode, George was paired with Leticia Llanos (pictured), a 25-year-old dental receptionist from Victoria
Publicity
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-9777695/Beauty-Geek-favourite-George-Goldfeder-exposed-ACTOR-two-movies-belt.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]