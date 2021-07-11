Beauty and the Geek favoriteGeorge Goldfeder exposed as an ACTOR with two films to his credit

George Goldfeder quickly became a fan favorite following his debut in the first episode of Beauty and the Geek on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old, who sported unruly facial hair and a sloppy haircut, was said to be a serious Dungeons and Dragons fan.

He also said he dreams of becoming an action movie star, with Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan as his inspirations.

Nerd? George Goldfeder (pictured) quickly became a fan favorite following his debut in the first episode of Beauty and the Geek on Sunday night

But it looks like the dream might be closer than what viewers said.

George is already a seasoned actor, with two films to his name shot in 2016 according to IMDB.

He starred in two shorts – Consequence in which he played a character called Sam, and Painkiller, a movie about a metal rocker in which he played Thrasher.

Star: George is already a seasoned actor, with two films to his name shot in 2016 according to IMDB

Headbutt: Photos of George online show him to be very different from how shabby he looks on the show

George also had a now deleted Facebook account for his acting efforts called George Goldfeder Actor.

The photos of George online show him to be very different from his seedy appearance on the show.

Either clean-shaven or with a well-trimmed beard, George is really very handsome.

Big screen: He starred in two shorts – Consequence (left) in which he played a character called Sam, and Painkiller, a film about a metal rocker in which he played Thrasher (right)

Looking good! George is portrayed in the Consequence short film, as Sam

In Sunday’s episode, George was paired with Leticia Llanos, a 25-year-old dental receptionist from Victoria.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Channel Nine for comment.

Beauty and the Geek continues Monday at 7:30 p.m. on Channel Nine.