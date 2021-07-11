Actor Ram Kapoor Adds Porsche 911 Carrera S to His Car Collection; check the post





TV and film actor Ram Kapoor once again testified that he is an oil enthusiast by adding a brand new sports car to his garage. the Kasamh Se The actor recently received delivery of a sparkling Porsche 911 Carrera S in Mumbai. He got the two-door car in the gentian blue metallic paint scheme, ditching other color options including jet black, lava orange, Miami blue, python green, among others. Launched in India two years ago, the luxury sports car is priced at Rs. 1.84 crore (ex-showroom) before the option is activated. As of now, it’s unclear if the actor has personalized anything inside the car. The car has incredible performance to its credit, including its turbocharged engine. “Say hello to Ram” Meanwhile, Porsche India shared photos of Kapoor receiving the car on their official Instagram account. In the photographs, he could be seen standing next to his brand new vehicle. The photos also show smiling company employees as they pose with them. The post received a myriad of comments from people, most of them congratulating Kapoor on his purchase. “Say hello to Ram Kapoor and his brand new 911 Carrera S delivered by Porsche Center Mumbai.

We welcome the famous actor to the Porsche family and wish him exciting journeys in the days to come, “Porsche India wrote on her Instagram account. Most recently, Ram Kapoor made headlines after sharing a funny video of himself and his wife Gautami. In the video, Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami was enjoying his head massage with his eyes closed as he slowly opened the door and started recording it. He bought the camera very close to his face when Gautami opened his eyes and was surprised for a second and said, “Oh my God, you scared me.” When Ram Kapoor said there was a limit to being pampered, Gautami protested and said: “This is not to be pampered”. Responding to that, Ram Kapoor could be heard saying, “So what’s that called? Is it called torture? Okay, this is how madam ji is tortured. Wah, kya life hai (Wow what a life), boss! nice video below. Image: porsche_in / Instagram Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/entertainment-news/television-news/actor-ram-kapoor-adds-porsche-911-carrera-s-to-his-car-collection-check-post.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

