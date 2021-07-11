Donkey Kong 64 Voice Actor is sorry for DK rap





Grant Kirkhope, the voice of DK himself in Donkey Kong 64, shares hilarious voice clips out of context.



Believe it or not, Donkey Kong celebrated his 40th birthday this week. I mean, yeah, sure, that technically makes it Mario’s birthday as well, but he wasn’t actually called Mario when he first appeared, so we’re focusing on the gorilla. The gaming community celebrated this event by looking back on past successes, from the very first arcade game Donkey Kong to Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on Nintendo Switch. They were joined by the voice of Donkey Kong himself, Grant Kirkhope, who shared a collection of out of context voice clips from Donkey Kong 64, and… well, listen for yourself. Related: Rare Has Released Over 100 Video Games Since 1985 In the video, Kirkhope shares various clips from the Donkey Kong 64 recording booth. You can hear all the attempts he had to make to capture the gorillas’ perfect growls, screams and voice lines – and it’s impossible. not to move away with even more respect for the machine. Kirkhope can’t help but crack up too, especially listening to all his attempts to read “Oh Banana!” “. That’s not all Kirkhope did to mark the big day. He also apologizes for “giving you this fucking horrible damn rap” – which doesn’t make any sense, because DK Rap slapped back then, and he’s slapping now. Many in the responses shared this sentiment, saying it was “10/10” and “legendary”. Despite the fanbase celebrations, there was one very noticeable absence from this milestone anniversary: ​​Nintendo. Rumors suggest that a plethora of Kong content is on the way, but it was incredibly strange that he didn’t even get a nod on his big day, when many expected an announcement from the game. According to various rumors and potential leaks, Nintendo is indeed working on another 3D-Donkey Kong game, which would make sense given its lack of Switch titles so far. The ongoing pandemic may have slowed development and was not ready to be revealed this week. Next: Desperately Wish Bandai Namco Gave Us This Xenosaga Remasterer

