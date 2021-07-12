Power showrunner teases Ghost and Proctor’s return in special episodes | Television and radio | Show biz & TV





For six seasons, fans tuned in to the Starz Power series to follow the criminal exploits of James St Patrick from Omari Hardwick. As his family life crumbled around him, the stakes rose dramatically and the series became a beloved, action-packed hit. Following the announcement of three spin-offs, showrunner Kemp teases further the expansion of the Power universe, as well as some special episodes that could see the return of some fan favorite characters.

Power fans were shocked when they saw Ghost being shot by his son Tariq (played by Michael Rainey Jr), later dying in the arms of his best friend Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora). His wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton), unfortunately, did not arrive on the scene in time but succumbed to her son. Although he was last seen on the floor of his nightclub with a gunshot wound to his chest, many are hopeful that Ghost could make a comeback in the future. Showrunner Courtney Kemp might get there sooner than audiences realize, as she has big plans for Ghost’s future.

So it’s no wonder that Kemp wants to plan a comeback for Ghost and Proctor. Proctor was vital to Ghost’s criminal enterprise as he frequently provided the crime boss with information and advice on his drug trafficking scheme. However, the character was brutally murdered by Tommy during season six, so the special episodes featuring both characters will certainly be an interesting exploration. Kemp also discussed the fallout and how she hopes the Starz series will continue to grow. DO NOT MISS…

The second spin-off, titled Power Book II: Ghost, follows the traumatic events of Power’s season six finale. Power Book II has already aired its first season and follows Tariq through college as he tries to navigate his father’s world while desperately trying to free his mother from prison. A second season is already on the way for the next series, along with two more spin-offs, Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force. “I have no doubt that Kanan and Force are going to be huge successes,” Kemp remarked.

Raising Kanan has already released a trailer for its upcoming first season and will be released July 18 on Starz. The 50 Cent series producer portrayed Kanan Stark in Power, Ghost’s friend turned dangerous rival. The rapper isn’t ready to reprise his role in Raising Kanan as the previous series will follow his younger years as he climbs the criminal ranks. Hinting at the ambitious Marvel Cinematic Universe that inspired Kemp’s model for the Power Universe, she added, “Marvel didn’t come out the door with Ant-Man, did he?” All seasons of Power are currently available on Netflix.

