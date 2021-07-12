Every nickname Loki had in the MCU

Connect with us

Warning: The following contains SPOILERS forLoki

In his time throughout the MCU, from theAvengersatLoki, Loki chose quite a few nicknames. Ranging from clever to slightly absurd to insulting, his nicknames run the gamut. Here’s a rundown of all the nicknames Loki has had in the MCU. and where they come from.

However, the timeline dysfunction inAvengers: Endgamegave Loki a second chance as a variant. Sadly, this version of Loki didn’t make it through the post-MCU timeline.Avengers; for him, his attack on New York only took place a few days ago. Initially, that meant that all character development after New York was lost, but thanks to Mobius and Sylvie, this version of Loki is quickly catching up and seems to be on the way to true redemption. new nicknames along the way.

Keep scrolling to keep reading
Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

The god of mischief

Loki Avengers Reindeer Games

The God of Mischief is one of Loki’s most common nicknames. The title comes from Loki’s roots in Norse mythology and is a nickname that Loki proudly wears. It is derived from Loki’s magic which relies heavily on tricks and illusions and his trickster nature. Most of his misdeeds are used against his brother, Thor, including turning into a snake to trick and stab him. This name was questioned by Mobius inLoki,who claims that Loki causes more pain than harm.

Cow

Tom Hiddleston as Loki in Thor Ragnarok

The first oneThorthe film saw a deleted scene with some serious banter between the brothers. After Thor put on his eagle-winged helmet, Loki laughed at him, telling him he had “beautiful feathers. “In a blow to his brother, Thor referred to Loki as a “Cow”, pointing out the bovine horns on his helmet. The scene is followed by a sentimental moment between the two where Loki tells his brother that he loves her, so it’s clear that the nickname comes from playful fraternity and not bad intention.

Master of magic

Many of Loki’s nicknames revolve around Loki’s magical abilities. After the Jotuns appear in Asgard, Lady Sif and the Three Warriors discuss their suspicions around Loki, who they believe is concocting a plan to keep his brother from the throne. Hogun theorizes that “a master of magic could easily bring three Jotuns to Asgard,“referring to Loki. While the other warriors hesitate to believe it, Loki was indeed the master of the magic that brought the Jotuns.

Son of Odin / Son of Laufey

Loki tempts his brother in Thor.

Loki’s parentage is an important part of his characterization. InThor,he begins the film as Loki Odinson, or Odin’s son. But after finding out that Odin is indeed not his blood father, he suffers a major emotional blow as the rejection he’s always felt sets in. In his rebellion, Loki adopts the new surname Laufeyson, making him Loki, son of Laufey, King of the Frost Giants, as he says he was born to be.

Connivance, Craven, Pathetic Worm

Sif attacks Loki

Less a nickname than an epithet, this nickname is the one that hurts the most. After his escape from VAT inLoki,the god of mischief is locked in a temporal cell while he awaits his interrogation. The cell takes him through a moment in his past where Lady Sif refers to Loki as a “accomplice worm, cowardly, pathetic“for cutting his hair off before telling him that he will always be alone. After reviewing the memory so many times, it seems his words have exploited the part of Loki who is really afraid of being alone.

Ant

Loki in The Avengers

While trying to retrieve the Tesseract inThe Avengers,Loki tells Nick Fury that “an ant does not have a quarrel with a bootwhen Fury asks what a feud humanity might have with him. When Loki is later captured and confined in a cell designed for the Hulk, Fury mocks Loki with his confinement by pointing a trap door in his cell that would send him into the cell. The ocean below. Fury ends his taunt by referring to Loki as the ant and the trigger as the boot.

Rock of ages

Tony Stark has a knack for giving nicknames to those around him. Point Break, Underoos, Capsicle the sarcastic hero had some really good one-liners. But two of his best were both dedicated to Loki. The first is “Rock of the ages,“a reference to a Broadway musical that revolves around ’80s hair metal culture and whose actors all have long, flowing hairstyles, similar to Loki’s.

Reindeer games

Avengers Iron Man Loki Concept art

Iron Man’s second zingerat Loki was “Reindeer games. “This is another reference to his iconic horned helmet, combined with a reference to the 2000 action movie.Reindeer gameswith Ben Affleck. As Tony scolds Peter for his relentless pop culture references, Tony was equally guilty as he handed out nicknames.

Real power

“Real Power” is another Nick Fury comeback. In the same scene as the Ant insult, the couple continue to joke through the glass of Loki’s cell. When Loki comments that mankind remembers what “true power“is, Fury laughs and tells Loki to let him know if”real power wants a magazine or something,highlighting the irony of Loki making such a statement in captivity.

Puny god

Hulk vs. Loki Avengers

One of the most emblematic scenes of the firstAvengersthe movie is when Hulk turns Loki into a verifiable rag doll. At the climax of Loki’s attack on New York City, the Hulk sends him into the Stark Tower. As Loki indignantly tells the Hulk that he’s a god who won’t be pushed around by a beast like the Hulk, Hulk grabs Loki and pushes him back and forth into the ground, hurting the god’s ego as much as his body. . As the Hulk walks away from submissive Loki, he disdainfully points to him as a “puny god.

The Asgardian Mussolini

The apparent death of Agent Phil Coulson is still one of the MCU’s most heartbreaking scenes. This served as a catalyst for the Avengers to eventually work as a unit, though he was subsequently resurrected without their knowledge. Although Phil Coulson was later properly avenged inLokiepisode 4, for a long time, Loki was always a big deal with him. InAgents of SHIELDSeason 1 Episode 1 Coulson calls Loki the “Asgardian mussolinibickering with Agent Hill about how long he had been dead. Seeing how Loki attempted to take over Earth and Asgard on several occasions, the comparison with the Italian dictator was fair.

Little baby blue ice cube

Loki in the form of an ice giant

When Thor returns to Asgard inThor: Ragnarok,he finds that it is not quite as he left it. He encountered a huge statue of Loki and a large crowd watching a re-enactment of the scene of Thor and Loki inThor when Loki “died”. After Loki-stadium’s death, the actor playing Odin refers to Loki as a “little baby blue ice cube … that melted the heart of this old man,in reference to his Frost Giant heritage and his sometimes blue skin. Naturally, the play was arranged by Loki, who poses as Odin in his father’s absence. The scene also alludes to Loki’s inner desire to ‘being accepted by his foster father in the same way that Thor was, despite how he denies it.

Long haired creepo

Loki Thor the Dark World

In Season 7, Episode 10 ofAgents of SHIELD,“Stolen”, Coulson and the agents of SHIELD are stranded in 1983. In a conversation with a young John Garrett, Garrett reveals that he had been authorized to watch “a lot“of Coulson’s death. When Coulson asks his favorite, Garrett admits that the”long haired creepo“who stabbed him with a sharp stick was his favorite, clearly referring to the moment Loki killed Coulson inThe Avengers.

The future king

Thor and Loki in Thor the Dark World

After Thor finds out that Loki took the Tesseract to Earth inThe Avengers, he descends on the mortal plane to bring his brother home. Thor and Loki fought for the throne, and Loki felt overshadowed by Thor throughout their childhood. Having lost the chance to rule which he considers his birthright, Loki decides to rule Earth is his due. During their argument over who deserves to rule, Thor calls Loki the “future king“A title that surely digs Loki considering the pain it has caused him to be eclipsed.

The God of the Outcasts

Loki Episode 5 Classic Loki

The God of the Excluded is one of Loki’s latest titles. After Loki was cut intoLokiEpisode 4, he found himself in the Void with a small team of variants of Loki Kid Loki, Classic Loki, Boastful Loki, and Alligator Loki. While sympathizing with the inevitable fate of all Lokis, Classic Loki stated that they are not the god of mischief, but the god of the outcasts, destined only to cause pain to others and to die. The moniker takes on second meaning in the Void, as the Lokis have literally been banished from the Sacred Timeline itself in an apocalyptic world. At the end of the Loki finale, it is possible that the god of mischief and outcasts will take on another new nickname.

Loki releases new episodes every Wednesday on Disney +.

