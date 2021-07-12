Incentive Program Aims To Encourage Event Planners To Host Events In Colorado

Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center is pictured on Sunday July 11. Beaver Run hopes to benefit from the state’s Meetings and Events Incentive Program and is working to educate customers about this opportunity.

Photo by Lindsey Toomer / [email protected]

Colorado is hoping that a new incentive program will encourage meeting and event planners to host their events in Colorado in the coming year.

The new program will offer 10% cash back rebates ranging from $ 3,500 to $ 10,000 to cover eligible costs for events and meetings held in Colorado between July 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022. The initiative aims to push planners to book in Colorado as opposed to competing states and to keep meetings in the state when there is a likelihood that they will be canceled or moved.

Colorado Bureau of Economic Development and International Trade spokesperson Jill McGranahan said the program was one of many programs that emerged from the state’s last legislative session aimed at boosting the economy.

The meetings and events industry has been decimated by COVID-19, McGranahan said. It’s just a way for us to help encourage the return of this industry.

According to the state’s website, Colorado’s visitor volume declined 47.4% in March 2020, 73.8% in April 2020 and 40.4% in May 2020. McGranahan said the Meetings and conventions industry is still about a quarter of what it was in 2019.

McGranahan said the Colorado Office of Tourism has worked with local tourist boards, destination marketing organizations and industry companies to determine the qualification and eligibility criteria for the program.

To be eligible for funding, events must generate at least 25 paid rooms, have fixed costs of at least $ 35,000 and be a new event contracted on or after April 6, 2020. Events in danger of cancellation, postponement or relocation out of state are also eligible.

Eligible fixed costs include food and beverages, rental of event space, and entertainment. Alcoholic beverages, hotel room charges, design work, and tips are not eligible costs for grants.

The $ 10 billion funding has been split so that a certain percentage goes to every county in the state. Allocations were made based on revenue from accommodation sales in 2019, and Summit County was allocated 11.43% of the funds, the second highest allocation for a single county.

We work with startups, with small businesses, with industries such as tourism and hospitality and we make sure that these programs that we support with stimulus money go directly to the economic recovery and help small businesses. to get back on his feet, McGranahan said.

Bruce Horii, director of sales and marketing at Beaver Run Resorts in Breckenridge, said many large groups pass through Beaver Run for meetings and events because it is home to a large conference center.

Organizations hosting events must request refunds themselves, so Horii said Beaver Run has gone to great lengths to ensure that those who qualify and have booked with the resort have access to program information.

We want this money to be used for the benefit of our region. said Horii. … So (themselves) make sure they are aware of the opportunities they have to receive these incentive grants.

While Horii said this program would be great in helping bring events back to tourist towns like Breckenridge, the bigger issue facing the industry is staffing.

None of us are able to staff properly or have the same resources we had before the pandemic. said Horii. … I don’t think the employee base is the same as before.

He said Beaver Run has been able to host successful conferences again starting in June and also expects a strong fall season. Horii said he predicts the industry is still about a year away from pre-pandemic normalcy, but is getting closer every day.

For more information about the program and how to apply for funding, visit the Office of Economic Development and International Trade website .