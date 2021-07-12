Entertainment
Carnival rides will be part of Cedar County Fair 2021 | New
HARTINGTON When the Cedar County Fair opens this year on Wednesday, July 14, there will be a revival of the long-standing tradition of the fairs, the Halfway Carnival, absent for several years.
After speaking to 70 different carnival operations in 12 different states, we finally signed a contract with River City Carnivals of St. Paul, Neb., Said Greg Heine.
As president of the Cedar County Ag Society, Heine said the 22-member board of directors sought a class operation to fill the void and that he was happy the carnival fun was finally returning to the fairgrounds. local.
The 4-H exhibits arrive Wednesday, with judgments and a long list of show activities continuing through Sunday, July 18.
A new tradition that the council is launching this year will be the CedarStock Music Fest. The three-day CedarStock Music Fest will host three evenings of entertainment, adding a third concert on Sunday evening.
On July 16, Friday night entertainment in the grandstand will kick off the Music Fest with Luke Mills, country singer and writer of Holdrege, opening for Lanco, a self-proclaimed honky-tonk hippie musical group.
On Saturday, July 17, CedarFest will premiere country rock band Tim Zach and Whiskey Bent, preceding headlining country singer Jimmie Allen. And on Sunday July 18, for the first time, a group of local musicians will take the stand. Dizzy Cedar, a classic rock n roll band, will precede the year’s best new female artist, Gabby Barrett.
In 2020, COVID-19 restrictions forced the board of directors to cut back on the fair’s activities and in fact return to the heart of what the Cedar County Fair was like, board member Alissa Bartling said. .
As a small community fair, we have the ability to be flexible and opportunistic, so we will continue to reshape and improve the Cedar County Fair to whatever limits we need to work with, Heine said. We owe it to the people of our riding and beyond.
A free talent show on Wednesday July 14 will open the five evenings of family entertainment. The Cedar County Fair sanctioned PRCA Rodeo event will take place on Thursday, July 15, and barrel races will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 18. Both events will take place in the Rodeo Arena.
Throughout the five days of family celebration there will be exhibits, antique tractors on display, vendors, ax throwing, cornhole and volleyball tournaments, food, 4-H exhibits and animals galore, a farmers market, a pedal, a beer garden, a make-up clown, school exhibits, quilts, pioneer prizes and Ak-Sar-Ben.
