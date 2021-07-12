Connect with us

Entertainment

Exclusive Bollywood photos from India’s largest media group, The Times Group.

Published

5 mins ago

on

By

 


Go to the previous page

1 2 3

4

5 6 7 8 9 10
Go to the next page

Go to the last page

Quick view

Add to Cart

Shobhna Samarth (R), one of the leading actresses in Marathi and Hindi cinema, is seen with her daughter Nutan (L), who is considered one of the best actresses in Hindi cinema, on March 1, 1958

Evaluate this:




Shobhna Samarth (r), one of th-
The main actress of Marathi …

Quick view

Add to Cart

An image from a Hindi movie

Evaluate this:




A still from a movie in Hindi ‘so-
lva Saal ‘, directed by Raj Kh …

Quick view

Add to Cart

Versatile singer Mohammed Rafi (right) with Bollywood music composer Ravi rehearsing a song in a car, in Bombay on September 26, 1958.

Evaluate this:




Versatile singer Mohammed Rafi
(right) with Bollywood music …

Quick view

Add to Cart

Bollywood actress Nanda looks stunning during a photoshoot in Bombay on November 12, 1958.

Evaluate this:




Bollywood actress Nanda watches
gorgeous during a photo shoot …

Quick view

Add to Cart

The bubbly Bollywood beauty queen of yesteryear, Mumtaz strikes a cute pose to be captured by the Times of India photographer in New Delhi.

Evaluate this:




Sparkling Bollywood of Yesteryear
beauty queen, Mumtaz hits …

Quick view

Add to Cart

Asha Parekh, a Bollywood actress who rose to popularity with a few performances as a child artist and then played a few leading roles, captured by the Times of India photographer in Bombay.

Evaluate this:




Asha Parekh, a Bollywood actress-
ss which has become popular with a …

Quick view

Add to Cart

Bollywood actress Asha Parekh poses for Shutterbug. Asha Parekh is considered one of the most successful and influential Hindi film actresses of all time.

Evaluate this:




Bollywood actress Asha Parekh
poses for Shutterbug. Asha Pa -…

Quick view

Add to Cart

Talented Bollywood actress Asha Parekh poses for a snap in Mumbai. Asha Parekh is considered one of the most successful and influential Hindi film actresses of all time.

Evaluate this:




Talented Bollywood Actress Ash-
a Parekh poses for a click in …

Quick view

Add to Cart

Famous singer, songwriter and actor Kishore Kumar stars along with actress Madhubala in the Hindi film 'Chalti Ka Nam Gadi'.

Evaluate this:




Famous playback singer, songwriter
uh and actor Kishore Kumar pl …

Quick view

Add to Cart

1959 shoot of versatile film actress Mala Sinha tries out the role of a devoted housewife in a Hindi film

Evaluate this:




Filming of the 1959 film from versa-
tile cine actress Mala Sinha …

Quick view

Add to Cart

Legend of a playback singer in Hindi cinema Kishore Kumar, who has also composed music for films in addition to being an actor director, looks debonair in his prime.

Evaluate this:




Caption of a playback singer in
Hindi cinema Kishore Kumar, with …

Quick view

Add to Cart

File photo of Utpal Dutt, a prominent figure in Hindi and Bengali cinema, in Delhi on April 28, 1959. He was an actor, director and screenwriter-playwright. He was primarily an actor in the Bengali theater, where he became an important figure in modern Indian theater.

Evaluate this:




File photo of Utpal Dutt, a
eminent personality of Hindi …

Quick view

Add to Cart

File photo of Bengali film and theater actress Shobha Sen, wife of veteran actor Utpal Dutt.

Evaluate this:




Bengali theater file photo-
e and film actress Shobha Sen …

Quick view

Add to Cart

Veteran filmmaker Debaki Bose (left) at a public meeting in New Delhi, April 28, 1959. Debaki Bose was a leading director, writer and actor in Bengali / Indian cinema. He is known for his innovative use of sound and music in Indian cinema.

Evaluate this:




Veteran filmmaker Debaki Bose
(l) during a public meeting in Ne -…

Quick view

Add to Cart

Famous director Bimal Roy at an event in Delhi in 1959.

Evaluate this:




Renowned director Bimal R-
oy at an event, in Delhi duri …

Quick view

Add to Cart

Famous director Bimal Roy at an event in Delhi in 1959.

Evaluate this:




Renowned director Bimal Roy
at an event, in Delhi during …

Go to the previous page

1 2 3

4

5 6 7 8 9 10
Go to the next page

Go to the last page

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.timescontent.com/tss/showcase/photos/Bollywood/901/4/a/Bollywood.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: