Bollywood Actors In Pink Lehengas





Weddings or no weddings, have we ever stopped scrolling through our feeds to be inspired by lehenga? We hear a unanimous No! Summers are here and were more than ready to experiment with unorthodox hues. But given the popularity of pastels and pinks, these hues are no longer an unconventional choice. Don’t believe us? Find out how these Bollywood divas advocated for pink lehengas in their stunning ensembles. 1. Kiara Advani

Image Credit: Instagram / manishmalhotra05 Dressed in the creation of his favorite designers, the eye-catching Kiara Advanis lehenga by Manish Malhotra was adorned with silver and pink embellishments. The set featured a long-sleeved, high-necked blouse, a break from the usual glamorous designer blouses with sexy cutouts. Also, what is a desi see if you don’t have accessorized with a potli? 2. Shweta Tripathi Sharma

Image Credit: Instagram / battatawada Shweta Tripathi made our hearts beat faster in this pink rani lehenga from Torani. Decadent lehenga with flowers and animal prints, which Shweta paired with a daringly low-cut blouse. As much as we love the outfit, it’s the style that blew us away. Those contrasting bracelets, pretty jhumkas, and a long, thick braid complemented her traditional number perfectly. 3. Madhuri Dixit Nene Image Credit: Instagram / madhuridixitnene The diva knocked us over in this metallic lehenga by Amit Aggarwal, which she accessorized with stunning diamond jewelry. The metallic stripes came in chevron on the blouse as well as lehenga. For makeup, red cheeks, pink eye shadow, and lots of mascara did their job. The messy bun, however! 4. Janhvi Kapoor

Image Credit: Instagram / viralbhayani The flattering hue has the Gen Z seal of approval as we spotted Janhvi posing for photographers in her fuschia issue by Manish malhotra. The fashionista went without a necklace and only added diamond pendants. Soft hair dryer-dried waves and hot pink lips completed her look. 5. Shraddha Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram / shraddhakapoor The Shraddhas ensemble is the pinnacle of bridesmaid chic, as the ombré lehenga features large floral embroidery with zari work and embellishments. The whole fairytale aesthetic was kept alive by the rosy makeup and a braided crown. Main image credit: Instagram / battatawada, Instagram / viralbhayani

