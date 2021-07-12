Families sue Universal Orlando for $ 30,000, claiming actor used white hand gesture in photos

Two families are suing Universal Orlando for $ 30,000 after an actor disguised as an ugly villainous Me villain, Gru allegedly displayed a “white power” sign in photos with young girls of color.

The lawsuit – filed in Orange County, Fla., June 23 – includes photos from February and March 2019 with the character making a backwards “OK” hand gesture adopted by white supremacist groups in the United States. two cases.

One of the victims is a six-year-old Métis girl and the other victim is a five-year-old Hispanic girl.

“He openly and ostensibly displayed towards them a universally known and universally used symbol of hatred which indicates white power,” the lawsuit said.

“This white power hand signal has become openly and widely used to express hatred towards a segment of the population based on a person’s race, color and national origin, and it is commonly and commonly known as a symbol of hate for years. “

A second photo cited in the lawsuit shows the character waving with a six-year-old biracial girl in February 2019

the Anti-Defamation Leaguecalled the “OK” hand gesture a form of hate speech in 2017.

The six-year-old ran to the actor dressed as Gru from one of his favorite Ugly Villain movies and asked for a photo in February 2019.

The actor put his arm around the young girl and waved his hand over her shoulder and let her linger, according to the lawsuit.

She wanted to show the photo to her classmates, but her parents told her she couldn’t because “a man hurt her because he didn’t like her because of her race and color. “, says the trial.

A month later, Gru’s character did the same in a photo with a young Hispanic girl.

In both incidents, the lawsuit claims that the character’s master or the park did nothing to stop him and are responsible.

The popular theme park did not disclose the actor’s name or indicate whether it was the same person in both cases.

It is not known if the person (s) in the costume are still employed.

The families claim in the lawsuit that their children suffered “from mental anguish, loss of dignity, loss of innocence, emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment and loss of enjoyment of life.”

Universal Orlando did not immediately return DailyMail.com’s request for comment.