Every MCU supervillain (and superhero) that TVA has defeated

In Loki episode 5, “Journey Into Mystery”, Loki, Sylvie and Mobius find themselves trapped in the dump at the end of time, where all the many villains and superheroes defeated by the Time Variance Authority were sent when they been “pruned”. “Through the Easter eggs that dot the landscape of the Void, Loki reveals that doomsday threats like Thanos and Ronan the Accuser are just another tedious afternoon of VAT filing.

Although most TVA employees believe that “pruning” people and things wipes them out of existence, their guns actually move people and things to a place at the very end of time. Once there, they are effectively removed from the sacred timeline and can no longer disrupt it. Additionally, a sentient raging storm called Alioth looms over the Void and nibbles at all newcomers, killing people and reducing items to withered ruins. Since Lokis are good at escaping, however, the Void has a small population of Loki variants who spend most of their time crossing paths and stabbing each other in the back.

Loki isn’t the only former big villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to have found himself in a vacuum. As Loki L1130 realized when he found a garbage drawer full of Infinity Stones at TVA, the Time Watch organization just might be the greatest power in the universe. And to prove it, here are all the leftovers of the MCU’s greatest superheroes and villains that were pruned by TVA.

Thanos

Thanos was the main antagonist of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Infinity Saga. Hedoled outported his power to both Loki and Ronan the Accuser, which served to make the character the most powerful supervillain in the MCU. This culminated in the ultimate cliffhanger ending when Avengers: Infinity War concluded with Thanos assembling the Infinity Gauntlet, snapping his fingers and wiping out half of all life in the universe – superheroes included.

The impact of Thanos’ attack on Earth would likely have been greatly reduced if he had flown a small yellow helicopter with his name on it, instead of his city-sized warship. And maybe that’s why TVA chose to carve out a version of Thanos who flew the Thanos Copter, an extremely wacky mode of transportation from the comics. The Avengers had to use a combination of time travel, the six Infinity Stones, and multiple armies to finally defeat Thanos. For the TVA, it was simply a matter of poking the Mad Titan with a glow stick.

Ronan the accuser

One of the greatest features of the Void Landscape are the ruins of the Dark Aster, the spaceship owned by guardians of the galaxy evil Ronan the accuser. A Kree fanatic determined to undo the peace that had finally been established between his own people and the people of Xandar, Ronan was able to obtain the Power Stone and nearly destroyed an entire planet with it. The tragedy was averted thanks to a timely dance challenge from Star-Lord, but it’s possible that in another branching timeline, Ronan successfully wielded the Power Stone in a mighty conquest across the universe – or would have it. done if it had not been pruned by the VAT. Of course, VAT doesn’t just stop bad things from happening. It might as well be that Ronan and the Dark Aster were cut out because the Kree Warlord once ate the wrong kind of cereal for breakfast.

Red skull

Red Skull was Captain America’s first major enemy of the MCU, and is indirectly responsible for Steve Rogers spending 70 years frozen in the Arctic Ocean. After its appearance in Captain America: The First Avenger, Red Skull was banished to Vormir by the Tesseract, where he lived a lonely existence as the keeper of the Soul Stone. Having been in contact with two Infinity Stones and playing a pivotal role in the story of one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, Red Skull could potentially spoil the sacred timeline, so it’s no surprise that this supervillain with a red face has been pruned by VAT at least once. As Loki L1130 and the other variants cross the Void, they pass a crashed ship recognizable as Red Skull’s rocket plane. Perhaps there is still a variant of the Red Skull roaming the end of time, escaping Alioth’s wrath. At least it’s a little less boring existence than camping out on Vormir.

Giant yellow vest

Darren Cross aka Yellowjacket was the 2015 villain The ant Man. His costume featured shrinking powers similar to Scott Lang’s, with the added bonus of “darts” that could fire deadly lasers, but Scott later learned something Yellowjacket didn’t live long enough to try: hitting down. gigantic proportions instead of shrinking. Apparently a version of Yellowjacket did manage to become Giant Yellowjacket, but he couldn’t enjoy it for long as a giant Yellowjacket helmet (possibly with a head still inside) is seen molding over the landscape of the Empty.

The Living Tribunal

Perhaps the most interesting feature of the Void Landscape is a half-buried statue of the head of the Living Tribunal. In Marvel Comics, the Living Tribunal is a powerful cosmic entity that maintains balance across the Multiverse. According to the Time Variance Authority’s orientation video, the Time-Keepers eliminated all warring timelines and created a unique and sacred timeline – which would presumably eliminate the multiverse as well. While the Time-Keepers may have turned out to be wrong, someone created the TVA, and it’s possible that defeating the Living Tribunal was their first step towards doing so.

Throg

At the same time, the funniest and most tragic Easter egg in Loki Episode 5 is a brief glimpse of a jar buried in the ground, with a cloak-clad frog hoping desperately toward the recessed Mjolnir just a little above. This unusual amphibian is Throg – essentially Thor, but a frog. His full story is actually that he was a man called Simon Walterson, who was transformed into a frog by a witch and then transformed into a Throg after proving himself worthy of Thor’s power. Throg has his own tiny version of Mjolnir, Frogjolnir, which was forged from a shard of the original weapon – but apparently the Throg in the Void at the end of time was separated from his own hammer and he cannot reach the larger version. Poor Throg.

Thor

Since the Mjolnir buried in the dirt above Throg is not Throg’s weapon, it was likely left behind by a variant of Thor who was defeated by the TVA. As Classic Loki and the hapless USS Eldridge crew demonstrated, Alioth leaves inanimate (albeit damaged) objects intact, but completely destroys everyone he consumes. Thor may be more powerful than Loki, but he’s not quite as cunning, and he’s also not the superhero typo for running away from the prospect of a fight with a monstrous storm cloud. . It is extremely likely that the variant of Thor who wielded this Mjolnir was eaten by Alioth within minutes of arriving.

Lokis (Miscellaneous)

Earlier in the series, Mobius revealed that TVA pruned more Lokis than almost any other variant. And due to Lokis’ slippery nature, many variants that were pruned ended up surviving in the Void at the end of time and even installed some home comforts. Some of the Loki variants that have been pruned include Boastful Loki (who claims to have been pruned for assembling the six Infinity Stones), Kid Loki (who was pruned for killing Thor), Alligator Loki (who ate the cat of the bad neighbor) and Classic Loki (who survived Thanos’ attack early in Avengers: Infinity Warand lived a long life of isolation, only being pruned when he decided to try to return home).

