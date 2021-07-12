Entertainment
Jimmy Barnes breaks records with ARIA’s 13th album # 1
Simple
Ed sheeran holds # 1 on the ARIA singles chart for a second consecutive week with Bad habits. Since debuting at No. 1 here last week, the single has also ranked No.1 in Canada, Ireland, New Zealand and the UK. Among Sheeran’s previous charts, Form of you spent the most time at No.1, with 15 more weeks in 2017.
Masked wolf retains the title of top-ranked Australian artist this week, with the track from the Sydney rappers Astronaut in the ocean drop a spot at # 8.
italian group Maneskin climb three places to claim a new high in 3rd place with their resumption of Frankie Valli and the four seasons To start. It peaked at 4th place in New Zealand and 7th place in the UK. Maneskins another recent chart entry, I want to be your slave, also has a new high, climbing from six to # 15.
Previous entry # 1 Heat waves by british group Glass animals made headlines again this week with the release of a new version. The leader Dave bayley recorded a version of Heat waves in simlish, the language invented for video games The sims. He’s not the first to take a lead in Simlish Katy Perry recorded a version from the 2010s Last Friday night in the language too.
Go up two places to # 18, Vance Joy is equal to the peak set by Lay on me in September 2017. This is his first entry into the top 20 since We’re going home reached # 16 in March 2018.
American hip-hop star Megan you stallion marks his second entry into the top 50 solo with Thot shit at # 43. This is his first solo release since the release of his first album, Good news.
Albums
Breaking sequence # 1 of Olivia rodrigo‘s SOUR, local icon Jimmy barnes made this week’s ARIA chart history by winning their 13th # 1 album with Flesh and blood.
Barnes’ record breaking album is his 20th solo studio effort and follows My criminal record, which reached No. 1 in June 2019 and earned her the ARIA record for most albums beating No.1 Madonna and U2 with 11 chart-toppers each. It becomes the first Australian solo act to have No.1 albums in every decade since the 1980s.
Of his success, Barnes said: I don’t take any of this for granted. First of all, I would like to thank all the people who are still ready to listen to my new music after all these years. I hope they enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoy listening to it. I am also deeply grateful to Warren and all the staff of Bloodlines and the Mushroom Group. Michael loved to call them the A team and they certainly showed it once again with all of their hard work promoting Flesh and blood. I also want to thank my brother-in-law Marc Lizotte for writing most of the songs on the album with me and finally I would like to thank my Jeanne and our beautiful family to continue to inspire me, and to be such a big part of this record
The ninth Australian album # 1 in the ARIA charts in 2021, Flesh and blood was written by Barnes during the peak of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. In March of this year, he premiered the title song at the state funeral of his longtime friend and label boss, Michel Gudinski.
CEO of the playground Annabelle Herd said: Big congratulations are in order for an undeniable legend. Despite this difficult and trying year for Australian artists, it’s amazing to see our own musicians continue to dominate the charts.
“Jimmy’s accomplishments demonstrate the depth of generations of chart-topping Australian artists. From a 17-year-old prodigy to a history veteran, we really have it all, and Australian music lovers know it.
Jimmy Barnes has already reached No. 1 on the ARIA Albums chart with Bodyswerve (1984, 2 weeks), For the working class man (1985, 7 weeks), Freight train heart (1987, 5 weeks), Barnestorming (1988, 3 weeks), Two fires (1990, 5 weeks), Deep soul (1991, 3 weeks), Shots (1996, 1 week), Double happiness (2005, 3 weeks), The rhythm and the blues (2009, 2 weeks), 30:30 Retrospective (2014, 1 week), Soul search (2016, 1 week) and My criminal record (2019, 1 week).
ARIA Hall of Fame Members Researchers release their fourth chart entry in three years as they debut in 41st place with Living in UK. The album features the final leg of the quartets’ final tour, which takes place months after the captured Australian tour on Farewell.
There are a few major birthdays on the album charts this week. This week marks 30 weeks in the top 50 for always through Taylor Swift, 50 weeks for the two sister albums of the Swifts folklore and Kid Larois Fuckin ‘love (wild), and 100 weeks for Travis Scotts Astromonde.
Toppers ARIA 2021
January 4th 24Gold Ambience
January 11 24Gold Ambience
January 18 Olivia rodrigo Driver’s license
25 january Olivia rodrigo Driver’s license
February 1st Olivia rodrigo Driver’s license
February 8 Olivia rodrigo Driver’s license
February 15 Olivia rodrigo Driver’s license
February 22 Olivia rodrigo Driver’s license
1st of March Glass animals Heat waves
8 March Glass animals Heat waves
March 15 Glass animals Heat waves
March 22 Glass animals Heat waves
March 29 Glass animals Heat waves
April 5 Glass animals Heat waves
April 12 Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon Peaches
April 19 Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon Peaches
April 26 Lil Nas X Montero (Call me by your name)
May 3 Lil Nas X Montero (Call me by your name)
May 10 Kid Laroi Without you
May 17 Russ Millions and Tion Wayne Body
May 24 Russ Millions and Tion Wayne Body
May 31st Olivia rodrigo Good 4 U
June 7 Olivia rodrigo Good 4 U
June 14 Olivia rodrigo Good 4 U
June 21st Olivia rodrigo Good 4 U
June 28 Olivia rodrigo Good 4 U
July the 5th Ed sheeran Bad habits
July 12 Ed sheeran Bad habits
January 4th Taylor Swift Always
January 11 Taylor Swift Always
January 18 Barry gibb Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook
25 january Illy The space between
February 1st Blue Bluey the album
February 8 Kid Laroi Fuckin ‘love (wild)
February 15 Foo fighters Medicine at midnight
February 22 The Rubens 0202
1st of March Tash Sultana Land
8 March Architects For those who wish to exist
March 15 Kings of Leon When you see yourself
March 22 Dua Lipa Nostalgia for the future
March 29 Justin bieber Justice
April 5 Skegs Repetition
April 12 Justin bieber Justice
April 19 Taylor Swift Without fear (Taylors version)
April 26 London Grammar Californian soil
May 3 Justin bieber Justice
May 10 Amy Shark Cry forever
May 17 Amy Shark Cry forever
May 24 Delta Goodrem Bridge over troubled dreams
May 31st Olivia rodrigo SOUR
June 7 Olivia rodrigo SOUR
June 14 Olivia rodrigo SOUR
June 21st Olivia rodrigo SOUR
June 28 Olivia rodrigo SOUR
July the 5th Olivia rodrigo SOUR
July 12 JImmy barnes Flesh and blood
