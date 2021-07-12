Rick and Morty co-creator reveals why Rick’s Nemesis was finally featured





It might have taken a while, but Rick and morty wanted to make sure he was handling his newcomer’s debut properly. If you watch season five, you know this newbie is none other than Mr. Nimbus, as aspiring Marvel has established himself as Rick’s eternal enemy. Now, show co-creator Justin Roiland has spoken about the introduction and revealed why it took so long to bring the character to life. Rick and morty. Talk to The Wrap On Mr. Nimbus’ debut in the Season 5 premiere, Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland noted how he felt like this particular foe was just one of the enemies of Rick, “I imagine Rick has a character in quotes sort of sprinkled in every nook and cranny of the galaxy, all over the cosmos, the multiverse,” Roiland began. other. For example, he’s his “nemesis”, he calls him his nemesis, but this guy is just another of a long list of people Rick has created a bunch of beef with. (Photo: Adult swimming) The humor came to point it out as a big official thing given the ridiculous nature of Nimbus, “And that was what was pretty funny about it and that’s why we looked at this character as his, in quotes, nemesis, how to call him that and make him a big official thing because of how ridiculous this character is, ”Roiland explained,“ Anyone watching will know this guy isn’t much of a challenge for Rick. But the problem with the episode came with creating an appropriate challenge for Rick in the first place. “But with a character like Rick, who’s so invincible, it’s hard to write for a character like that where audiences are like, ‘Oh, Rick can do anything,'” Roiland said. “You’ve seen him basically come out of anything and he’s usually got eight chess moves in front of any opponent he’s dealing with. And it’s hard to pull that out and go, OK, well, let’s do an episode where that isn’t quite the case. He has to kind of play by the rules and not do some crazy nonsense. “ In the end, the premiere ended up being mostly about Morty as Roiland points out, “But for me the episode is less about Rick and Nimbus, although that’s important it’s more about the Morty side of the story. , that’s what I really like about this episode. ” But what did you think of Mr. Nimbus’ debut in Rick and Morty ‘s Season 5 premiere? Would you like to see his nemesis again? Let us know all your thoughts on this in the comments! You can even contact me directly about all the animated stuff and other cool stuff. @Valdezologie on Twitter! via the envelope

