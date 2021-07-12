Entertainment
Ariana Grande posts vacation pics with hubby Dalton Gomez on IG
Ariana Grande and Dalton gomez live their better married life.
The 28-year-old singer took Instagram Sunday to share a series of photos and videos from his Netherlandsvacation with her husband Gomez. She left a lot to the imagination and simply captioned her post with a snail and waffle emoji (the latter possibly hinting at the famous Dutch stroopwafel).
Aside from random snapshots of the trip, Grande also shared a photo she took of Gomez, 25, and a tourist photo of the newlyweds in masks and sitting in a pair of oversized wooden clogs.
Grande and Gomez tied the knot on May 15 in an intimate ceremony.
The “Thank U, Next” singer announced her engagement to the real estate agent in December when she launched a huge ringtone on Instagram, showing off a diamond and pearl ring on her left ring finger while getting closer to her new beau.
It’s official!Ariana Grande marries Dalton Gomez at weekend wedding
In late May, Grande shared the first photos from her wedding to Gomez, with photos of the newlyweds kissing and solo footage of the singer showing off her dress and makeup.
“5.15.21,” Large captioned photoswith a white heart.
The singer went with her signature half ponytail to complete her vintage Hollywood-inspired wedding look.
Her lily white strapless silk dress with a plunging back was a custom design by Vera Wang. Grande completed the look with pearl and diamond Lorraine Schwartz earrings and a Vera Wang veil topped with a white satin bow, another signature style of the pop star.
After:Ariana Grande shares her first dreamy wedding photos: see her old Hollywood-inspired dress
Reports first surfaced about the couple’s relationship last March, though none have publicly confirmed their relationship other than occasional photos together on social media.
According to his online biography, Gomez is the sole buying agent for luxury real estate company Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles. He also served as Director of Operations during his first three years with the company.
Grande was previously engaged to“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidsonafter meeting him during his appearance on the show. The two got engaged just weeks after making their relationship official on Instagram, but then called off their engagement in October 2018.
Contribution: Rasha Ali, Hannah Yasharoff
Sources
2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/entertainment/celebrities/2021/07/11/ariana-grande-vacation-photos-dalton-gomez-months-after-wedding-day/7933231002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]