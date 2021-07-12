Today’s Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for July 12 | Astrology

All zodiac signs have their own unique characteristics and traits that define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day already knowing what to expect? Read on to find out if the odds will be in your favor today.

* Aries (March 21-April 20)

An important task is likely to go well, as you stay at your best! An inheritance may not come your way immediately, so hold onto your horses! You might have the chance to visit your favorite place. Excess can have a detrimental effect on your health. This is the right opportunity to project a personal request. You will find yourself in a favorable position both personally and professionally.

Focus on love: frustrations are expected on the romantic level.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky alphabet: L

Friendly numbers: 4, 7

Friendly zodiac today: Aquarius and Libra

Watch out for: Lion

* Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You may need to tighten your belt financially. Motorway driving is likely to be the most educational for some new drivers. A question of ownership may require your full attention. You may have to comply with someone’s request. To overtake the others would require burning the midnight oil on the academic forehead. Delegating authority will be the right way and will lighten the burden on your shoulders.

Focus on love: A surprise gift and a candlelight dinner are sure to impress the lover.

Lucky color: off-white

Lucky alphabet: S

Friendly numbers: 4, 8

Friendly zodiac today: Sagittarius and Cancer

Watch out for: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Lending a helping hand at the domestic level will be greatly appreciated. A balanced diet and regular physical activity will make most bodily ailments go away.

Someone is likely to support your efforts on the academic front. Bonhomie and camaraderie will be your driving force at work today. A financial windfall can be expected soon. Splurging on your favorite things is likely to prove very satisfying.

Focus on Love: A simple exchange of sweet words may not be romantically enough for you, as you need a firm commitment.

Lucky color: cream

Lucky alphabet: H

Friendly numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly zodiac today: Scorpio and Leo

Watch out for: Aries

* Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Plans for a short vacation are likely to be finalized. Your attempts to sell a property may not get an immediate response, but persistence will pay off. An academically competitive situation is likely to bring out the best in you. An old friend will refresh fond memories of yesteryear. Financially, you will have enough to indulge in a little luxury. You may have to work overtime today to finish something important. A regular routine will keep you healthy.

Focus on Love: Romance may be high on your agenda today.

Lucky color: purple

Lucky alphabet: P

Friendly numbers: 3, 7

Friendly zodiac today: Aries and Scorpio

Watch out for: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23)

Overdue payment can be received today. It might be too late to make amends for something you did at work. Flying like a butterfly to keep in touch with everyone in your social circle is likely to make you popular!

You may need to take care of an elder in the family, even at the expense of your personal time. Accompanying someone on a trip will be very exciting for some. Those who pursue higher education are likely to excel and may even hope for a scholarship.

Focus on love: you will be able to keep your promise and make your spouse happy.

Lucky color: red

Lucky alphabet: H

Friendly numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly zodiac today: Taurus and Virgo

Watch out for: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24 September 23)

A social function can put you in the spotlight. A fun trip is on the program, so make the most of it! Don’t rush into property matters because things aren’t as straightforward as they seem. Financially, you will find yourself much more stabilized than before. A project submitted by you promises to get you a lot of cheers. The health you once worried about will improve and bring you back to your old self.

Focus on love: a strange attraction can attract you to a person of the opposite sex.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky alphabet: S

Friendly numbers: 7, 9, 11

Friendly zodiac today: Scorpio and Pisces

Watch out for: Taurus

* Libra (September 24 October 23)

A trip will help you meet someone close to you. The construction of a house or an office can be started by some. Someone who helps on the academic front will prove to be a godsend. You will take the opportunity to invite a senior to your home.

On the health side, you stay fit and energetic. You may find it difficult to seize the new opportunities that present themselves to you. On the health side, you stay fit and energetic. Those who venture into something new will find the most supportive family.

Focus on love: your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky color: Lavender

Lucky alphabet: N

Friendly numbers: 9, 13

Friendly zodiac today: Libra and Capricorn

Watch out for: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24 November 22)

Health remains satisfactory as long as you make an effort. A minor argument can turn ugly and spoil the home environment. You can take a trip to meet someone close to you. A property you own can start to perform well. You will find that your gripping powers increase on the academic front. Monetary worries should ease when you receive money from an unexpected source. Your performance will be noticed even without you making any effort for it.

Focus on love: Things are likely to heat up on the marriage front for eligible people.

Lucky color: peach

Lucky alphabet: R

Friendly numbers: 2, 9

Friendly zodiac today: Virgo and Pisces

Watch out for: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You can put a mentally disturbed person at ease by listening to them. Praise for a job well done is in the pipeline. The partner can inspire you to adopt a healthy activity. The financial terms of a transaction are likely to be settled in your favor. Something you were hoping for is about to come true professionally. Students are likely to make their dreams come true.

Focus on love: Love life is likely to improve through your own efforts.

Lucky Color: White

Lucky alphabet: A

Friendly numbers: 27, 29

Friendly zodiac today: Scorpio and Cancer

Watch out for: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A good break in a prestigious organization is likely for those in the media or allied services. On a social level, you can expect support from your admirers and supporters. The travel bug can bite some people. You can go ahead with transactions or financial transactions as the day looks good. It is good to channel the energies into something you want to accomplish.

Focus on love: Broken promises on the romantic front threaten to ruin the relationship.

Lucky color: light red

Lucky alphabet: T

Friendly numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly zodiac sign today: Libra and Virgo

Watch out for: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Short vacations are on the program. A problem at work can bind you and take up a lot of your personal time. Family life is extremely fulfilling. Anyone can apply for financial aid, so say yes only if you really mean it. Someone who loves your business is about to spend a lot of time with you today. Self-control and an active lifestyle are likely to have a positive impact on your health.

Focus on love: you will take action to make your love life exciting.

Lucky color: light blue

Lucky alphabet: G

Friendly numbers: 15, 22

Friendly zodiac today: Taurus and Capricorn

Watch out for: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may lack the self-discipline and food control to get back into shape. Suggestions on the family front are likely to be welcomed by all. An improvised plan for a trip out of town is not to be ruled out for some. A foray into the real estate market can be fruitful. Academic success in a tough competition is expected for some. Improving income will make you financially strong. You will be able to portray yourself professionally or academically.

Love Focus: A new start is on the romantic front for some.

Lucky color: cream

Lucky alphabet: D

Friendly numbers: 8, 9, 14

Friendly zodiac today: Gemini and Libra

Watch out for: Virgo

