The Truth Behind Arrest Video Explored





On July 11, Adin Ross fans believed the Twitch streamer had gone to jail after his arrest video was released online. However, this is far from the truth. Adin has been surrounded by controversy since last week and the latest video made everyone believe that the actions of the Twitch streamers could lead to yet another ban on the platform. Fortunately, things were able to calm down before they got out of hand. Adin Ross arrest video explored On July 11, Adin caught the attention of many social media users after his arrest video was released online. In the video, Adin is seen in a shoe store as thousands of his fans wait outside the door. As the video continues, a policeman is seen approaching Adin and arresting him. His friends seem confused. However, Adin tries to stay calm. Following this, many were curious about what had happened. It turns out everything was wrong. The Twitch streamer didn’t go to jail People who did not know the story of the incident believed Adin had been taken to jail. However, Adin was quick to end this speculation by breaking his silence on Twitter. He tweeted: Brother, this arrest was fake, I was scared of shit. Bruh, one of you called some fake cops to come and arrest me .. yall asf weird. But for someone who called up a real swat team at the rooftop meeting and did that, that’s real crap. This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> My brother, this arrest was false, I was scared to death. Bruh, one of you called some fake cops to come and arrest me .. yall asf weird. But if someone called a real swat team during the rooftop meet and whoever did is a real piece of adin (@adinross) July 11, 2021 Everything we know about the relay on the roof While the shoe store arrest video was fake, Adin found himself approached by an actual SWAT team. Adin had decided to set up a meeting with his fans on a rooftop, but things got worse when someone called a SWAT team. We don’t know who called the cops. The entire incident was captured on Adins Twitch Livestream. Some even assumed it was a setup. However, Adin assured his fans that was not the case. He wrote: On my life, I would never call SWAT. I didn’t intentionally fake the shit. Real cops arrested Melrose [and] some SSB supporters were handcuffed. This shit was real. It comes days after Adin was banned from streaming Twitch while driving. Some had speculated that it would be a permanent ban. However, his ban lasted for almost two days. Fuser Headliner flagship trailer < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 2066 Fuser Headliner flagship trailer https://i.ytimg.com/vi/s_9LwAtMpTw/hqdefault.jpg 789017 789017 center 13872 In other news, Twitter reacts to Indian Red Boy’s Instagram Live video, fans pay tribute

