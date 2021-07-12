Entertainment
From Cannes: Benedetta is an unrestrained sexual fantasy | Arts
Paul Verhoeven wants to challenge our cultural puritanism. A man fascinated by the taboo and the forbidden, his films are full of graphic, shocking and controversial representations of sexuality.
For this style, it has drawn quite a bit of criticism from both left and right. bitch media described her 1992 Basic Instinct as using queer women as an exciting show for men and perpetuating bisexual stereotypes. On the set of the same film, actress Sharon Stone accused him to get her to film an exposed scene without underwear. His 1980 film Spetters was so controversial that it LED to the creation of a National Anti-Spetters Committee which pushed him out of his native Denmark. In one of its most shocking scenes, a character realizes his repressed homosexuality by being gang raped.
Benedetta is, in the same vein, a graphic and exaggerated film: pushing religion, sex and pain to their extreme at every turn.
Verhoevens’ eponymous heroine grew up in a convent all her life, and her intimate ideas about sexuality were unraveled when she met the new nun Bartolomea (Daphne Patakia). Whenever women get too close, Benedetta (Virginie Efira) sees a vision of a possessive Jesus, and often wakes up with scars of self-harm. In a vision, a deformed, one-eyed Jesus-like figure attempts to rape her; in another, she joins him on the cross and impales spikes in her hands in an imitation of the crucifixion. We hear her writhing in bed amid her nightmares, screaming in pain as she ostensibly struggles with the layers of religious indoctrination she has been taught.
To the film’s credit, Verhoeven’s keen and unwavering imagination delivers a scathing critique of the deep sexual repression and violence that can be part of Christianity. He quotes and recreates Bible verses about blindness in one eye that makes you sin or burning homosexuals, showing what it looks like when parts of the Bible are taken to their literal extremes. And these real issues, as inspiration for the wild fantasies of the movies, add some grounding and humanity to the over-the-top and shocking style of the movies.
But on the other hand, tapping into the suffering of marginalized identities to which one does not belong to create an exaggerated spectacle can easily become exploitative, if done badly.
And Benedetta hurts it in almost every way.
Verhoeven chooses straight actresses to play characters who have no personality or depth other than their desire to have sex with each other. Bartolomea pursues sex with Benedetta immediately and aggressively. She tries to finger her during a religious service in front of the whole convent the day after she meets and steals her dress so that she can see her naked. There is no emotion or justification behind her behavior, nor any conversation about consent or whether the extremely repressed Benedetta is ready or comfortable with this aggressive behavior. Bartolomea is written as the same sex-obsessed stereotype that many queer women are reduced to in movies, a stereotype used to justify rape against and between them and to delegitimize their identities.
But sex itself is only half the problem; Verhoeven also repeatedly sexualizes the violence they experience. In one scene, Bartolomea is stripped naked for no apparent reason before being tortured, and we see free full shots of her naked body as she screams in pain for several minutes. In another, Bartolomea shares that she has been the victim of horrific and repeated sexual assault by her father and brothers, and Benedetta sensually touches the many bruises on her bare leg as the two come closer. Pain in particular, female pain on Benedetta seems to be inflicted and replayed by the eye of the camera not out of necessity, but for the entertainment of the audience. Verhoeven endured the pain of the real Benedetta and by extension the many gay women who have been punished and even tortured for what they love and made it almost masturbatory entertainment.
This exploitation seems very personal to me, as a lesbian woman who grew up in a repressive Christian community. I have first-hand experience with the powerful conversion therapy industry dedicated to connecting queer desire with pain, and with the thousands of others who have taken on this task. For Verhoeven to normalize this association, to mock and parody it with wild visions of a vengeful Jesus trying to make [Benedetta] his fiancée and then fetishizing her is not only an exploitation, but also an insult. It is one thing to describe a story and experience that is not your own with sensitivity, nuance and genuine care, a task Verhoeven should have taken even more seriously given the reviews he received for Basic Instinct, but another thing not to cast openly weird characters, is making many common and easily searchable Google mistakes about portraying harmful and depriving its female characters of any real emotional depth. Audiences feel that Benedetta is a film about queer suffering created by and for straight guys.
Without a doubt, Benedetta unearths the homophobia, sexism and sexual repression attached to Christianity in viscerally and wildly imaginative detail. But the empathy of films for queer Christians ends there. There is no attempt to understand or resolve these issues, to free film subjects from real-life cultural forces that significantly oppress them. On the contrary, the highlighting of these themes is a conspicuous way for Verhoeven to write a sex scene with a dildo carved into a doll of the Virgin Mary.
Joy C. Ashford Arts President can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @joy_ashford.
Sources
2/ https://www.thecrimson.com/article/2021/7/12/benedetta-review-cannes/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
