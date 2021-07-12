Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Premiere Episode 1 Recap

Good evening, pagan friends! For those of you who don’t already know me, my name is Shamira and I will be your guide in the dramatic world of The real housewives of the Potomac this season, who has already left for the races after trying to recover from the chaos that reigned the previous season. As someone who has lived all around the DMV, I am almost irrationally eager to add my personal knowledge to the whereabouts of our iconic residents of Prince Georges and Howard County as they attempt to establish this franchise like the cream of the crop. of Real housewives crop.

No recap of the premiere is complete without an assessment of the new taglines, so without further ado:

Gizelle: The secret to this pretty face is to stay in the shade.

Surely Gizelle couldn’t reuse a word in iterations of the street slogan after the Grande Dame burnt down her fictional universe during last season’s reunion. (Is the Jamal Coming merchandise already on sale?) That said, it’s a hard-hitting reference to two of the three things she’s known for in this franchise: being both beautiful and a troublemaker. (The last, in case anyone was wondering, is his incredibly youthful sense of style). 8/10

My: If you want to go out I’ll be happy to fit you

Mia is a newcomer who runs a chiropractic operation. In keeping with Eileen Davidson’s agreements, I’m going to give her a few episodes to understand herself in this set before making a judgment, but her combative tagline has an interesting dynamic, considering that most of the cast claim to have afraid of filming with Monique. last season. 5/10

Robyn: I can make you wait but believe me I’m worth it.

I don’t know why Robyn wants to start the season on a lie, but at least she admits that she’s always late.5/10

Ashley: The only thing messier than two boys is me.

Similar to Gizelle, this is a top-notch slogan creation: an acknowledgment of her characterization throughout the series with a hint of her role in the season ahead. * kisses the fingers * Brava, Ashley. 9/10

Candiace: My blessings are many, and my patience is zero.

First of all, it’s just awkward phrasing. Sometimes trying to duplicate a fragment cadence for dramatic effect ends up looking more like a tongue twister. than the pointed jab expected. Having said that, I guess you have to see what Candiace means by blessings. Getting into debt for an MBA doesn’t matter, although I’d like to assume she’s paying for it and hoping her impatience doesn’t get her into a high-octave conflict for the third season in a row. 6/10

Wendy: This teacher does not grade on a curve; it defines the curve.

Pretty reference to its academics and the new shapely additions to its silhouette; season two that my paycheck just cashed is in full effect in the Osefo house. 7/10

Karen: The Grande Dame can never be duplicated, imitated or intimidated.

Karen is clearly rising from her triumphant performance in season five, and I’m afraid she’s getting a little too high relative to her own supply. But hey, only one of us has a perfume line at Bloomingdales, and it’s certainly not the one that still uses aromatic scent oils in small batches; maybe Shell is up to the imperial bar it attaches to. 7/10

Much of that drama culminates around Wendys’ over-the-top event for its new headlights, where all the dynamic between the cast is set as a harbinger of the rest of the season. Candiace and Ashley, who looked like they had about a 45% chance that their water was about to break during dinner, are once again on the alert. Candiace also chose to keep her distance from Karen, with everyone suspecting that she chose to cancel her way to Wendys’ house to spare herself the drama. Mia comes into the picture as an interesting counterweight to the rest of the cast: she’s as fair as the green-eyed bandits, a successful entrepreneur, married to an older man with a bigger age difference than the Ashley and Karens partnerships, and open on the clip and fit in the rest of the cast (except Karen) like to pretend they don’t take. She’s about as accurate in telling her age as Phaedra was in revealing the timeline of her first pregnancy, but what’s a little coworker lie? We claim that Robyn has been delivering value to the show for at least two seasons, after all.

Gizelle and Karen, understandably, continue to disagree, with last season’s humiliation still burning in Ms. Bryant’s shimmering green eyes. More and more at odds with Jamal due to the pandemic, apparently, but it’s not like the pastor found time to be in Maryland with his family before that, or Gizelle decided that Karen had to pay to systematically and systematically remove the carpet from under the story that she wants to present to the world and aims to bring down the Grand Lady from the pedestal that she has created for herself. The problem is, Karens fans already know she’s lying and absolutely don’t care; Karens has been unhappy in her marriage since they were in hiding in Falls Church, but she’s not going anywhere, and calling anything around her finances is laughable when the bandits have moved from townhouse to townhouse. over the past five years. That said, Karen fighting back with hot box allegations is more than childish; since these two will continue to anchor conflict throughout the season, I will really need them to elevate these readings.

According to the preview, the rest of the season seems to be going full steam ahead: Mia and Candiace fuck, Ashley and Candiace fuck, Candiace confronts her husband at home, Karen deals with the tensions in her marriage, there is a Balance Robyns’ behavior and rumors about Wendy’s marriage spill over. And we still have to meet the Ethi-Oprah! The future of our ladies along highways 95 and 270 looks bright. Until next week.

The second season of Hot Girl Wendy is in full effect. Wendy invites the girls over to her house by recreating the Tiktok Silhouette Challenge, confirming that it’s a medium best left to Gen Zs (and that Bravo is unwilling to pay the surely exorbitant fees to allow a Doja hit. Cat). Also, the special surprise being her new boobs (and not the other tweaks she clearly made) is cute, but personally don’t invite me to drive an hour to see something you can share in a chat. WhatsApp group, especially if you are not going to abandon the doctor you used to refresh.

Raise your hand if you were expecting to hear about clitoral surgery at a dinner party. Mia, welcome to the casting.

Housewives are supposed to wear shades of nude at this party, and I really wonder if women struggle with color blindness. Gizelle had to be prevented from wearing pink by her daughter and Ashley showed up in white. (Although in all honesty, she’s so pregnant that she couldn’t squeeze into her high heeled sandals, which in all honesty was probably a sign from God to get rid of her.)

The cast spend a lot of time talking about the location of Wendys’ house, which is absolutely on the other side of Baltimore and darn close to Towson. Even Mia throws a jab, and she lives in Baltimore Harbor! The hypocrisy is that hardly any of these women live in the Potomac proper; there’s been a whole year the Huger clan was in Fairfax County, for god’s sake, so the African-inspired shadow over the distance is sticky and completely unnecessary, especially when they all know it still teaches at Johns Hopkins. Real housewives from Colombia, Maryland doesn’t quite have the same zeal as Potomac, however, the lie continues.

The new million dollar Candiaces mansion is as spectacular as she is, to the chandelier bulbs she cannot reach without hope and prayer; and try as she could to claim her mother’s independence, the shadow of Dorothys is literally overlooking the guest bedroom. That said, watching Gizelles speechless at her deferred dreams of directing by the artist behind the classic galore hit I See You was well worth it.

Robyn is still not married to Juan and is clearly struggling with depression, much to her ex-husband’s dismay. In other news, climate change is real.

Candiace and Chris have decided to publicly recognize her children, which is adorable; I feel like calling them her bonus kids is a little odd, but I’m a perennial aunt and not a parent so I’m going to stay in my lane in that regard.

Michael Darby is again adorning our screen, after multiple allegations of trial and error and combativeness in last year’s final. I’m not sure what it will take for us to avoid another cheating story from this anthropomorphic rendering of a boa constrictor, but I’m willing to pay that price.