Entertainment
Prince Charles sparks new feud between royal family after alleged small gesture against brother Edward
Prince Charles and Prince Edward are reportedly at odds over the title of Duke of Edinburgh. Photo / Getty Images
Prince Charles has refused to give his younger brother Edward the title of Duke of Edinburgh after the death of their father, Prince Philip, it has been claimed.
Edward, Earl of Wessex, has been waiting for more than 20 years to win the title – but apparently Charles isn’t that keen on the idea, reports The Sun.
According to royal tradition, the title of Duke of Edinburgh passed directly to Charles as the eldest son after Philip’s death in April.
But the title had long been expected to pass to Edward. Buckingham Palace announced in 1999 that Edward would take possession of the Duchy “in due course”, with the blessing of the Queen and Philip himself.
Following his marriage to Sophie Rhys-Jones that year, Queen Elizabeth granted him the title of Earl of Wessex, which he himself chose.
But now Charles is reportedly considering breaking that promise as he reflects on his own future, reports The Sunday Times.
A source close to Prince Charles told the outlet: “The prince is the Duke of Edinburgh as it is, and it is up to him to decide what happens to the title. It will not go to Edward.”
Another claimed the title would not go to Wessex when it came to Charles.
The title of Duke of Edinburgh would merge with the crown when Charles gains the throne, meaning the new monarch will be able to give the title to Edward.
This means Charles must decide whether to give the title to Edward, to another family member, or to leave it hanging.
Royal Family Heraldic Advisor David White told the Sunday Times that there was no urgent need for Charles to give Edward the title upon assuming the throne.
“George VI was the Duke of York and when he became King the Duchy merged with the Crown. It was not granted again until Prince Andrew became Duke of York,” he said. He underlines.
The Queen granted Prince Andrew the Duchy after his marriage to Sarah Ferguson in 1986.
Edward would be aware of the uncertainty surrounding the title. He was asked in a BBC interview last month: “You will be the next Duke of Edinburgh, when the Prince of Wales becomes King, is that something to be done?”
He replied that it was “good in theory”.
“Of course, that will depend on whether the Prince of Wales, when he becomes King, does or not, so we’ll wait and see. So yes, it will be quite a challenge to do that.”
He noted that the granting of the title was “bittersweet” as it could only come to him after the death of both of his parents. He has already taken some of his father’s sponsorships.
He is administrator of the Duke of Edinburgh’s awards program and patron of the Edinburgh International Festival.
Prince Philip was awarded the title of Duke of Edinburgh on his wedding day to Queen Elizabeth on November 20, 1947.
He has been president, patron or member of more than 780 organizations.
Contacted by The Sunday Times, the spokesperson for Clarence House declined to comment on membership issues.
Buckingham Palace also declined to comment for the newspaper.
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/prince-charles-sparks-new-royal-family-feud-after-petty-move-alleged-against-his-brother-edward/6PH5OZ6I5VFQW2IEIPQQSVI3HY/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]