Prince Charles sparks new feud between royal family after alleged small gesture against brother Edward

Prince Charles and Prince Edward are reportedly at odds over the title of Duke of Edinburgh. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Charles has refused to give his younger brother Edward the title of Duke of Edinburgh after the death of their father, Prince Philip, it has been claimed.

Edward, Earl of Wessex, has been waiting for more than 20 years to win the title – but apparently Charles isn’t that keen on the idea, reports The Sun.

According to royal tradition, the title of Duke of Edinburgh passed directly to Charles as the eldest son after Philip’s death in April.

But the title had long been expected to pass to Edward. Buckingham Palace announced in 1999 that Edward would take possession of the Duchy “in due course”, with the blessing of the Queen and Philip himself.

Following his marriage to Sophie Rhys-Jones that year, Queen Elizabeth granted him the title of Earl of Wessex, which he himself chose.

But now Charles is reportedly considering breaking that promise as he reflects on his own future, reports The Sunday Times.

A source close to Prince Charles told the outlet: “The prince is the Duke of Edinburgh as it is, and it is up to him to decide what happens to the title. It will not go to Edward.”

Another claimed the title would not go to Wessex when it came to Charles.

The title of Duke of Edinburgh would merge with the crown when Charles gains the throne, meaning the new monarch will be able to give the title to Edward.

This means Charles must decide whether to give the title to Edward, to another family member, or to leave it hanging.

Royal Family Heraldic Advisor David White told the Sunday Times that there was no urgent need for Charles to give Edward the title upon assuming the throne.

“George VI was the Duke of York and when he became King the Duchy merged with the Crown. It was not granted again until Prince Andrew became Duke of York,” he said. He underlines.

The Queen granted Prince Andrew the Duchy after his marriage to Sarah Ferguson in 1986.

Edward would be aware of the uncertainty surrounding the title. He was asked in a BBC interview last month: “You will be the next Duke of Edinburgh, when the Prince of Wales becomes King, is that something to be done?”

He replied that it was “good in theory”.

“Of course, that will depend on whether the Prince of Wales, when he becomes King, does or not, so we’ll wait and see. So yes, it will be quite a challenge to do that.”

He noted that the granting of the title was “bittersweet” as it could only come to him after the death of both of his parents. He has already taken some of his father’s sponsorships.

He is administrator of the Duke of Edinburgh’s awards program and patron of the Edinburgh International Festival.

Prince Philip was awarded the title of Duke of Edinburgh on his wedding day to Queen Elizabeth on November 20, 1947.

He has been president, patron or member of more than 780 organizations.

Contacted by The Sunday Times, the spokesperson for Clarence House declined to comment on membership issues.

Buckingham Palace also declined to comment for the newspaper.