Byron Berline, a renowned violinist who has performed with bluegrass greats like Bill Monroe as well as rock legends like the Rolling Stones and Bob Dylan, died on Saturday, according to social media posts and Oklahoma reports, where he owned a famous violin store. He was 77 years old.

Berline’s family posted on his Facebook page that he was recovering from a stroke. “Byron suffered a stroke in the cerebellum which affected his coordination and vision. He was making improvements with his eyes and coordination, and getting stronger. After a few weeks, he began to suck food into his lungs, which resulted in an increase in invasive treatments from which he could not recover. Eventually his lungs gave up and so did his heart. He died at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday July 10, as his band took to the stage at Music Hall.

Berline was a member of Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys – with whom he co-wrote and recorded the bluegrass standard “Gold Rush” in 1967 – before lining up with a generation of country rockers as well as traditionalists.

He is known to Rolling Stones fans for performing on “Country Honk”, a variation of “Honky Tonk Women” which appeared on the band’s classic album “Let It Bleed” from 1969, and Dylan enthusiasts for having participated in the “Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid Soundtrack Sessions. In the early 1970s, he briefly joined the Flying Burrito Brothers and Manassas of Stephen Stills.

Other artists recorded with Berline include Elton John, the Byrds, the Band, Gram Parsons, the Dillards, the Doobie Brothers, Lucinda Williams, Rod Stewart, Gene Clark, Emmylou Harris, Earl Scruggs, the Eagles, Bill Wyman, Joe Diffie , Tammy Wynette and Doc Watson.

His own discography, as a solo artist or a member of the group, has more than 15 albums. He first recorded as a member of the Dillards in 1965 and in 1976 recorded as the frontman of his own group, Byron Berline & Sundance, whose lineup eventually expanded to include a young Vince Gill. Berline’s last album, “Flying Fingers”, was released in 2016.

Berline owned the Double Stop Fiddle Shop in downtown Guthrie, Oklahoma, where famous musicians like Marcus Mumford were known to stop for a jam. The store burned down completely in 2019, taking with it hundreds of priceless instruments. “They all have souls and personalities,” he told Oklahoma City’s KOCO 5 after the devastating fire. With the support of the community, he subsequently opened a new instrument store and performance space across the street.

In the world of film and television, he has made appearances in Bette Midler’s feature films “The Rose” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation”.

Recording with the Stones, Sedan recalled in a 1997 interview with BlueGrass West: “Gram Parsons suggested they play me on it, and I barely knew him. It was October 69… We went to the studio, Electra Studios, in LA. I was in the studio for a few passages, and they said, ‘Hey, we want you to come over, we want to talk to you,’ and I thought, oh they don’t like that, they’re going to throw it away. . But I walked in and they said, “We want you to stand out on the street on the sidewalk and record it.” “. . . we’ll have a good vibe, we think, ”and I kind of laughed and said,“ Well, whatever you wanna do. So that’s what we did. This is where they got the car horn.

He added, “People were just experimenting with the music and mixing different instruments, you know, rock and roll with bluegrass instruments, traditional instruments. … It was a big change. Music is closely related, but it really had to be studied in some way. Being able to improvise enough to get by. And naturally, playing with (Bill) Monroe, I listened as much as I could to his old recordings, to see what these fiddlers were doing, how they approached him. You couldn’t just go up there and start sawing. You had to stay with the melody and do what you wanted. It would let you know if something was really offline. But for me it was easy to work with him. Others won’t say that, but I had a great time with him. He just liked the old tunes. He always introduced me to the Grand Ole Opry; every time we’ve been up there; it would sound like a violin.

Sedan flourished in LA after moving there shortly after doing the Stones session. “The Troubadour was a great melting pot”, he declared in a interview with WMOT in 2019. “Every time I went down there at night, I didn’t care what day it was, I got a session. “

In 2013, he published an autobiography, “Bryon Berline: A Fiddler’s Diary”. It goes without saying that the violin was the instrument for which he was renowned, although he also played a lot of mandolin on stage.

The same year he published his memoir, Berline was inducted into the National Fiddler’s Hall of Fame. In 2012, he received the Distinguished Achievement Award from the International Bluegrass Music Association.

The family said that instead of flowers, donations can be made to the http://OIBF.com scholarship fund.