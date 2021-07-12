White Lotus Episode 1 Recap: Arrivals

Aloha and welcome to paradise, provided your idea of ​​paradise is a weak may tai to wash away a diffuse feeling of festering discouragement. In the first episode of his HBO miniseries The white lotus, Mike White handles the pullback of a comedy of manners, the tension of an Agatha Christie mystery, Nora Ephrons eye for rich things, and a relentless class conscience that drives the plot and most punchlines. Jean-Paul Sartre complained that his play No Exit, in which three deceased people finally realize that the room they are stuck in is not the anteroom to hell but hell itself, has been misinterpreted; his point was not that the company of others was torture, but that seeing yourself through the eyes of others could be. White understands. At the White Lotus Resort on the tropical island of Maui, strangers spend hours snorkeling, sunbathing, and judging each other while reading by the pool. Hell is other people on your vacation.

But before White turns to ontological questions, he Tarantinos The white lotus chronology. Jake Lacys Shane languishes at the airline door, his fingers worrying about his wedding ring. Someone died on their honeymoon, and the remains share their flight home. Shanes’ wife isn’t present, suggesting she’s in the cargo hold, but we’ve all watched enough TV to know that when one and one equals two so early, we were probably supposed to be doing more complicated calculations. Yet someone died; may be is anyone else at fault? That’s all we learn before White rewinds the tape a week earlier. So, do we catch up with the sad, mean Lacy at the end of the first episode? (No, it turns out.) At the end of the series? Who knows. But every character we meet from now on is potentially seven days away from death. The suspense goes from two to ten, but luckily for our nervous system, it doesn’t stay there. Once the VIP castaways are presented, it’s easy to find a few hotel guests who won’t be missing for long.

As someone who has lived in Hawaii, I always thought that a lot could be said about tourists by what they wear. Shane Patton shows up in a pastel polo shirt, leather loafers, and the kind of Ray-Ban that looks more like Oakley’s business casual vacation. What’s more embarrassing is that he throws shakas from the resort ferry before even checking in. His new wife, Mrs. Rachel Between-Last-Names (Alexandra Daddario), wears sailor shorts. On a boat. I’m not sure we can trust someone so obvious.

Jennifer Coolidge looks perfect as Tanya, who has packed every flowing, flowy long floral dress anyone has ever owned. Tanya need a massage.

Mr. and Mrs. Mossbacher played by Steve Zahn, who turned 53 with no one watching, and Connie Britton, who even manages to apply moisturizer to figure out the dress code of the wealthy in the tropics. She’s in her funkiest beads; he wears shoes with rubber soles. Are they bringing these items to the mainland? Sometimes in the Hamptons. Mark and Nicole don’t dress for Maui; they dress for their luxury resort, which they absolutely will not leave.

Only the three middle school kids Olivia Mossbacher (Sydney Sweeney) and her friend Paula (Brittany OGrady) and their high school son Quinn (Fred Hechinger) arrive dressed as themselves, which may be the point. The adults have come for Hawaii’s fantasy, a week’s reprieve from whoever they are in the real world. The kids are here because their parents bought the tickets.

They will all be adored by White Lotus Director Armond (Murray Bartlett) and Spa Director Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who are tasked with delivering the fantasy. Of course, their attempts are in vain. The swell is too big for jet skis and the suites, while sumptuous, are too small. And even the most remote place on the planet isn’t far enough away for guests to escape. Nicole on the continent is a technical executive of great power; Nicole on vacation tidies the room and runs her family’s R&R cruise. Entitled Shane, who will inherit the family real estate business, suggests calling his mother when he realizes he has been cheated on from the bridal suite. Mrs. Shane is stunned, questioning the marriage even before her lei begins to wither. Armond and Belinda really can’t help these people, although Armond is savvy enough to pretend and Belinda is kind enough to try.

When Belinda can’t accommodate Tanyas yen for a massage upon arrival, for example, she guides her through a spa consultation that becomes an affirmation session. Tanya is on her own in Maui to disperse her mother’s ashes, but she’s also there for the same reason, so many open points find themselves drawn to Hawaii’s promise: maybe this is a place to find perspective. , or to start over, or to take a break. She seems shocked that her sadness has dragged her across the ocean, and she clings like a barnacle to Belinda, who gives her a short break to be alone.

The Mossbacher, on the other hand, find it difficult to switch to vacation mode. Nicole can’t stop micromanaging things like the way the kids divide their rooms or how much time Quinn spends playing video games. She even explains to Mark how it feels while waiting for the doctor to call about a cancer alert. Olivia and Paula alternate between laughing at the other guests and waking up for Nicole’s benefit. The generational divide is strong, but it is not real. Nicole loves Hillary Clinton; Olivia calls her a neoconservative. No matter how different their politics, they are both sitting at the same lobster patisserie, surrounded by the same opulence. Nicole, it seems, has raised two different types of kids: a girl who takes what she has for granted and a son who is unhappy with everything, no matter what.

At least they’re happier than the Pattons, whose newlywed glow fades faster than a spray tan. Rachel is a journalist in her thirties who finds it difficult to accept the fact that she is not more successful. Shane wears a version of the same outfit he’s worn all his life, permanently ready for a round of golf or a frat night, whichever comes first. They stay in the Palm Suite, but Shane is pretty sure his mom has booked it in the Pineapple Suite. He’s not a guy who can calmly wax his driveway and move on. Shane is no longer on his honeymoon. He’s campaigning to see the interior of this pineapple-themed room, regardless of how his fiancee seems to be in a constant cycle to convince herself that she should love her wealthy new husband.

Armond tells Lani, a new intern, that the White Lotus experience is nothing more than a tropical Kabuki, with the staff serving as pleasant interchangeable players. When she spills a spoonful of mayo on her top, he orders her to hold a tray of hand towels across her chest like a censor bar, even a clothing stain too identifies a detail. But despite all his pontificates on how to work with the guests. They just need to feel seen, he says, Armond can’t figure out how to handle Shane, who through dinner turns into one of the most excruciating ones. aloha t-shirts I’ve never seen. He has promised Rachel to drop the bedroom, but the next time he sees Armond, that’s his reason for being again. Pineapple suite or bust. What do we want? Pineapple Suite. When do we want it? PINEAPPLE SUITE.

The white lotus is located in Maui, but so far it could be any tropical place the rich spend their vacation on land that once belonged to the native islanders, but now belongs to other wealthy people who live probably far away. Lanis’ arrival at the hotel is a counterpoint to the arrival of the VIP guest boat and an excuse for Armond to explain how much effort it takes to keep the guests, who are not at all happy, happy. But when she gives birth on day one, we get a little glimpse of the reality of a competitive tourism economy. Lani didn’t tell Armond about her pregnancy because she needed labor; he doesn’t notice that his coworker has a literal baby because he’s busy serving the invented needs of people who don’t need a lot.

On the ferry to the resort, Paula and Olivia are watching people, making up elaborate, bitchy stories for the other guests. They later laugh at Rachel who dares to say hello just because they are beautiful and cynical and anyone older than them is absurd and all younger ones like Quinn are infants. They are an endless, indiscriminate fire hose of judgments, and they would be easy to hate if White didn’t manage to put the viewer in an identical mode. When I saw them reading Freud and Nietzsche by the pool, I laughed at their poor gesturing childish souls. But when Shane read Malcolm Gladwells Blink in bed, I laughed louder. The jokes in the show only work if the viewer is as vicious as the actors – that is, as vicious as White suspects they are.

At the end of the episode, Shane and Rachel declare their love in the Palm Sequel (not the pineapple), and once again wonder who won’t emerge from the White Lotus alive. Difficult to classify this show, straddling comedy and drama, without knowing who dies. Tanya is too pitiful to die in a comedy; Mark is too tasteless to go into a drama. I’m not at all convinced that the series really needs its openness in a media device. The menacing momentum of the premieres is kept less by the specter of death than by Cristobal Tapia de Veers, an urgent and hard-hitting score and menacing plans of the Whites on the rolling sea. Even if we didn’t know someone was dead, death would feel near. But still, the cardboard coffin cannot be invisible.

Please let it be anyone other than Belindas.