Waiting Child Kenney loves to dive into the world of fantasy and play

BILLINGS In Billings, 16-year-old Kenney is a smart, witty boy who has recently discovered a new love for tabletop role-playing games and is looking for a forever home.

I had dungeon masters for the first time yesterday and trust me when I say I didn’t expect there to be mental arithmetic. There’s mental arithmetic, ”Kenney said.

Kenney got into the Dungeons and Dragons game about a month ago. He has a group of four friends who regularly play in campaigns that can sometimes last for hours.

Video games were Kenney’s first love of entertainment, but he said he liked Dungeons and Dragons because there was more freedom and flexibility for the player in the game.

I kinda like how you can do what you really want. It’s kind of like being in a video game without the screen sucking the soul out in front of you, ”Kenney said.

Kenney is also a bookworm who picks up a fantasy novel at least once a day. Kenney said he currently reads the work of RA Salvatore, who often writes stories for the Dungeons and Dragons games. Kenney said he was also passionate about the Star Wars franchise.

Kenney has cerebral palsy, but he doesn’t let that slow him down at all. He was confined to a wheelchair about a year ago. Before that, he used a walker to get around.

Courtesy photo A Waiting Child, Kenney, is 16 years old and loves all things fantasy genre.

Kenney is fiercely independent and can move around well on his own if he has the right tools. He takes a shower, gets dressed and can get into a car on his own.

Even though he’s stuck in a wheelchair, Kenney doesn’t let himself down. He always uses his unique sense of humor and charm to lighten up the atmosphere.

Hey, I’m used to it now. It’s actually a bit better than walking. Walking is a bit overrated at this point. I like, oh great. No more stress on my bones, Kenney laughs.

When Kenney is finished growing in a year or three, he needs to have surgery on his femur to hopefully reduce his daily pain.

In the fall, Kenney begins her sophomore year of high school. He said his favorite subject is history and that he has found a good group of friends who share his interests.

“I love the story because it teaches you what other people did so you didn’t make the same mistakes,” Kenney said.

Kenney said sophomore would be a snap compared to her early days in freshman.

“Let’s just say, I’m like, ‘Oh shit, the big leagues. I wasn’t prepared,’ Kenney said.

He said he found a good group of friends at school who shared his interests in pop culture, video games and literature.

In an Eternal Family, Kenney had a simple request.

Let me be me. This is my motto, until I find out my real family motto, then that will be my motto, ”Kenney said.

Kenney said he hopes for a family that isn’t too bossy and that he hopefully shares his interests in reading, games, fun and laughter.

You can contact the Montana Department of Health and Human Services for information about adoption and / or foster care at 1-866-9-FOSTER (1-866-936-7837).

Children who are available for adoption through the Division of Child and Family Services of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services have been removed from their own families due to abuse, neglect or other family issues that prevent them from staying home safely. .

Their parents’ rights were terminated, making the children available for adoption.

Who can adopt? Married couples or single adults who have an approved pre-placement assessment or adoptive home study can adopt in the state of Montana.

How to get a home study? If you live in Montana, you can start the process by contacting your county office Child and Family Services. If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

What about training? Montana Child and Family Services requires and provides special training for all of our foster and adoptive parents. Training is offered at various times and locations throughout the state of Montana. If you live in Montana, information is available from your CFS county office . If you live outside of Montana, contact your state or local office that provides these services.

Click here to learn more about adopting children in Montana.

