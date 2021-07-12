Entertainment
“The Chi” Recap: Season 4, Episode 7 – “Black Messiah”
Nina? Never play poker.
Chi the guilt of the character Cheating on his wife, Dre, has become more and more intense – and therefore harder and harder to cover up – in the weeks since she returned home on that bar hike. So it’s no surprise that Nina confesses to Dre in this week’s episode, but still… what’s that social media brown? Ah yes: You hate to see it.
The big admission comes after a little baby shower at Nina and Dre’s house because Kiesha heeded her statement from the end of the previous episode: she picked up her toddler son from Octavia and decided to raise him. herself. So Tiffany, Jada (with a newly shaved head, thanks to her chemotherapy hair loss), Dre and Nina organized an impromptu celebration. It’s probably not a good sign when Emmett (who’s there to drop off a gift) sees Nina drinking and says, “You got stuff you’re trying to forget, huh?” and he’s so convinced of how she feels that she asks him angrily, “Boy, who did you talk to?” But that’s just a guess, based on how he has acted in the past when fucked up. And while they share cocktails, he advises her to reveal her secret, because the longer she waits, it will only get worse.
And in a quiet moment during the party, as Jada thanks Nina for “sharing” Dre with her, Nina takes a test admitting the affair. The expression on Jada’s face… phew. And then later, after everyone’s gone for the night, Nina does it for real. She can barely pronounce the words, she cries so hard. “I was with someone else,” she says, apologizing as Dre starts to scream “No!” This is rough.
Elsewhere in the episode:
* Kiesha takes her time naming her son. After waking up from a nightmare about Omari and his kidnapping, she recalls Ronnie’s role in his rescue. So she decides to name the little boy Ronnie.
* Emmett wants to go out with Tiff on a real date, but she’s supposed to sell food at a sex party. So he walks with her, has a blast, and then they have a brief conversation with the party hosts about how to have a successful open relationship.
* With Douda’s help, Trig and Imani bounce Nuck off the trap. At first, the women kept there are angry, demanding to know where they are going to live and how they are going to get by. But then Imani comes up with the idea of women keeping the house to themselves, and it looks like it might work.
* Trig and Tracy’s community protection group also appears to be functioning well; we see a montage of community refrigerators, arrested crimes, and little old ladies helped across the street. But things get less rosy when there is a recurring domestic situation in Jamal’s apartment. This time it is a gun. And when Jamal pulls the gun away from his brother-in-law, who is there to defend Jamal’s wife against her husband, he shoots the man in the chest and runs away. As the ambulances arrive, it looks like the brother-in-law is gone. Douda’s point of view on the situation? He tells Trig to “be more careful”. Useful!
* Jake sets up an elaborate proposal in his room to ask Jemma to go to the Spring Fling with him, and she says yes, then they dance. This is very cute!
* Kevin meets Lynae – whom he met when he was volunteering in the last episode – and realizes that she has a copy of a video game he wants to play. She invites him to a living room on the West Side where they play. Then he invites her out but she says she doesn’t think of him that way. Still, she puts her number in her phone before they go their separate ways.
Now it’s your turn. What did you think of the episode? Sound off in the comments!
