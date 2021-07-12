William Smith, action star known for on-screen brawls, dies at 88





William Smith, an actor known for his villainous portrayals and on-screen brawls, died Monday in Woodland Hills, California. He was 88 years old. Mr Smith’s wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, said he died at the Film and Television Fund’s country house and hospital. She did not specify the cause. While Mr. Smith was best known for his roles in action movies like Any Which Way You Can (1980) and TV shows like Laredo, Rich Man, Poor Man, and Hawaii Five-O, the real action came from his life off screen. He was a polyglot, bodybuilder, discus thrower and Air Force pilot during the Korean War, according to his website.

Mr. Smith had over 300 acting credits listed on IMDb from 1954 to 2020. He did several of his own stunts, and at times those scenes would heat up. He was throwing punches with Rod Taylor for the 1970 movie Darker Than Amber when the two started fighting for real. They both left with broken bones. It was a good fight, Mr Smith recalls in a 2010 interview with BZ Movie. The Columbia, Missouri native solidified his Hollywood status after battling onscreen with actors like Clint Eastwood, Nick Nolte and Yul Brynner. In the 1980s, the 6-foot-2 actor landed roles in Francis Ford Coppolas The Outsiders (1983) and Conan the Barbarian (1982), for which he was cast to play Conan’s father, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger. Her last role was in Irresistible, a 2020 film directed by Jon Stewart. In Rich Man, Poor Man, he played the dangerous and eccentric character Anthony Falconetti, whom he would later reprise in a sequel to the series, Rich Man, Poor Man Book II. Mr. Smith, who was born March 24, 1933, was raised on a Missouri cattle ranch owned by his parents, William Emmett Smith and Emily Richards Smith. At the ranch, he would develop a love and admiration for horses and the classic Western lifestyle, according to his website. His family then moved to Southern California, and Mr. Smith immediately began looking for work in film, finding employment as a child performer and later as a studio extra.

Ms Smith said in a phone interview on Sunday that in addition to the tough guy roles that made her husband an on-screen star, he also had a compassionate side. He’s definitely rock hard, but he had the heart of a poet, she says. In 2009, Mr. Smith published a book of poetry, The Poetic Works of William Smith. The place to find Mr Smith, even as an older man, was the gym, Ms Smith said. Young actors would often talk to him between practice sessions, and he would share tips, sometimes inviting them over to his house to discuss upcoming auditions. Besides his wife, Mr. Smith is survived by his son, William E. Smith III, and his daughter, Sherri Anne Cervelli. Alyssa Lukpat contributed reporting.

