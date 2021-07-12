A look at the actor’s best performances

While big stars have ruled the roost in Bollywood, there are also actors who have made names for themselves through their acting skills. One of those shining examples in B-town is none other than Vinay Pathak. Born July 12, 1968 in Bhojpur District, Bihar, Pathak made his mark in the film industry primarily through his comedy and character roles. Pathak is said to have started receiving acting offers while pursuing his graduate studies at the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

On his 52nd birthday today, we remember some of his best work that left us spellbound:

Bheja Fry: The offbeat 2007 comedy thriller Bheja Fry earned actor Pathak his first big break and his IIFA Award nomination for his outstanding performance as Bharat Bhusan the Confused Tax Inspector. Pathak also won a Producers Guild Film Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Role in Comedy Gold.

Johnny Gaddar: 2007 was a unique year for fans of actor Pathaks, as they also got to see his unpleasant streak when he tried out the role of a gangster in the neo-noir thriller Johnny Gaddar, which audiences enjoyed very much. and reviews. look alike.

Chalo Dilli: Lara Dutta and Pathak’s unusual pair in the 2011 comedy film Chalo Dilli were well-liked by audiences and critics alike. Vinay alongside Lara left us in awe of their heartwarming performances.

Lord what me Di Jodi: Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi earned Vinay Pathak his first Filmfare Award nomination and second IIFA Award nomination as he won his role as Balwinder Bobby Khosla in the film with great enthusiasm.

Gour Hari Dastaan: Among the most memorable performances of Pathaks’ acting career, his lead character in 2015 director Anant Mahadevan Gour Hari Dastaan ​​is here to last forever in the biographical drama category. The film, however, remained unsuccessful at the box office.

