How Heidi Klum stays in shape at 48

German-American supermodel and mother of four, Heidi Klum, talks with Body + Soul about the modeling industry, body diversity and the long-awaited changes at Victorias Secret.

What’s your approach to nutrition?

“I try to eat super healthy. We eat at, like, 6-6:30 p.m. [and having] food cooked at home – knowing what you are eating – is very important.

“I like healthy food; I don’t really eat a lot of junk food. I like to be in good shape and I like to feel in good shape. I know when I won a little [of weight] during this pandemic, I felt lethargic. I was like, ‘No, I have to get back in shape.’ “

“It’s not that hard for me – I just don’t eat that many chips, fries, or burgers. I love to eat … but I love to eat healthy.

Like what you see? Subscribe to our newsletter bodyandsoul.com.au for more stories like this.

You are one of the most successful “angels” to have taken part in the famous fashion show of the American giant of the lingerie Victoria’s Secret. What memories do you keep from this period of your career?

I had the best time ever. I felt like I was part of a family. I mean, Victoria’s Secret was … my girl [Lou] is 11 years old, so I mean it was 12-13 years ago – a long time ago.

I’ve always been with Tyra Banks, Gisele Bündchen, Alessandra Ambrósio, Adriana Lima – they’re always my friends, we’ve traveled the world and done so many fun things together. I see [the brand is] going through a lot of changes right now – it’s about time! [Last year’s Body by Victoria line featured models who were trans, plus-size and over 30.]

I am very happy that they understand that there are so many different people who want to have beautiful things to wear. I’m glad to see this.

I always liked the brand when I was working [there] there are several moons.

Your Making The Cut TV series, about mentoring fashion designers to take their careers to the next level, takes place in Los Angeles this season. What does the city bring to the style of the show?

We really had to think about where we could film the second season. The first year we flew all over the place – Tokyo, Paris – and for the second year we were going to travel again. But with the pandemic, we couldn’t. We have to keep people safe, so we had to stay put.

We brought our 10 designers to Malibu.

What are you looking for when you rate an outfit on the show?

I want a designer who thinks about different body shapes, who includes a lot of different people. Which brings a little fun.

Think about the customer; how is a person going to wear it? I hate nothing more than when I buy something and I think to myself, it’s transparent!

How am I going to wear this? What underwear am I going to wear with this? [They] you have to think of everything.

So when, as a customer, I buy this with the money I work hard for, it better be special. I am looking for something special that I have never seen before.

You mentioned the inclusiveness of size and the importance for designers to accommodate different body types. How has the industry changed since you started modeling?

When I started in 1992, people were like, “Oh no, you’re way too curvy. I wasn’t thin enough for anyone. When I tell people that now, they say, “What? “

I’m like, “Yes!” People looked at me like I was an alien. And I was way too excited to be there – that was another “minus point” for me when I started. Now we see all of the women and men pictured, and I love it.

I also like it, sometimes you don’t know … is it a woman or is it a man? There are so many different people and they should all be able to see each other in the countryside and on the catwalks. And that will change again, we are still learning.

Everyone is seen, heard, loved, cared for. Even the designers – I remember years ago when we started presenting women with curves, and they were like, “What do you mean, we have to choose a plus size model? I was choosing models for the designers at Project Runway and I was like, “This is your job: as a designer you dress people and they come in different sizes.” “

Everything has become more real.

Where do you see the fashion industry going in the future?

[In a direction where] everyone is accepted. I think we’re always looking for people who have that special “something”.

You want someone who can take this coffee a certain way [in an advertising shoot so that] you can almost feel it through the TV screen, can’t you? There are people who have the capacity to make you feel that way.

It’s like playing – you become that chameleon. Like, a girl who can be super sweet, but we want you to be a powerful woman.

Ultimately we are looking for a special someone but [we’re no] more looking for 90/60/90 [the bust, waist and hip measurement of the supposed “perfect” woman] and 180cm.

As a model, TV host, executive producer, and mom, you have a busy schedule. What is your daily routine?

Sleep is super important. i have four children [Leni, 17, Klum’s daughter with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, and sons Henry, 15, and Jonah, 14, and daughter Lou, 11, with her ex-husband, British singer Seal],

I can’t live with four or five hours of sleep – I don’t know how people do it. My day starts early, I usually get up at 6 a.m.

I snuggle up with my husband [Tom Kaulitz, guitarist for the German rock band Tokio Hotel] then I jump in the shower, wash my hair and start my day. Today I was up before my kids because I had to prepare for the camera, [and] styling and makeup.

If I’m not working – going to the studio, doing a photoshoot, having a design meeting or whatever – I’m with my kids.

We have breakfast, I drive them to school. I pick them up, take them to the sport. The days are always different.

Making The Cut season two premieres this Friday on Amazon Prime Video.