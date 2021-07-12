Black Widow: who plays Taskmaster?





The mysterious Black Widow assassin, Taskmaster, is finally unmasked in the third act. Here is the actor who embodies the master of all fighting styles.

Warning: SPOILERS ahead for Black Widow. Black Widow brings Taskmaster, the master of all weapons and fighting styles to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while also giving the character a new, secret identity and a new story. The actor playing Taskmaster has been kept a well-kept secret in the run-up to Black Widow, and a third act twist reveals how Taskmaster is connected to red in Natasha Romanoff’s ledger. In Marvel Comics, Taskmaster was a man called Tony Masters, born with the uncanny ability to replicate any skill or action he saw, from lassoing to high school football. He briefly considered using his skills to become a superhero, but found that being a supervillain was much more lucrative. To train for his new career, he studied the news shows of all the great superheroes – from Spider-Man to Captain America – until he could perfectly recreate their fighting styles. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Black Widow: Taskmasters Identity Twist Explained In Black Widow, Taskmaster is revealed to be Antonia Dreykov, the daughter of the overseer of the Red Chamber, General Dreykov. When Natasha defected from SHIELD, she gave the go-ahead for Dreykov’s offices to be destroyed, despite young Antonia being in the room. Antonia’s death haunted Black Widow for many years, but when she learns that Dreykov survived the attack and confronts him in the New Red Room, he thanks her for the “gift” she gave him. all those years ago. Taskmaster takes off his helmet and underneath is the scarred face of Antonia, now an adult and Dreykov’s deadliest weapon. Antonia Dreykov aka Taskmaster is played by actress Olga Kurylenko, who is best known for playing Camille in the James Bond film Quantum of Consolation. Kurylenko also starred alongside Tom Cruise in the 2013 sci-fi film Oblivion. She played Soviet pianist Maria Yudina in Armando Iannucci’s historical satirical film. Stalin’s death, and more recently had starring roles in thrillers Sentineland The Bay of Silence. Kurylenko doesn’t have a lot of lines in Black Widow, due to the character seriously injured in the explosion, then reconstituted and placed under the control of his father. However, she could return in a future MCU entry and maybe even become a superhero instead of a villain. At the end of Black Widow, Taskmaster is freed from her father’s brainwashing and escapes with the rest of the Red Room Widows, as well as Red Guardian, Melina, and Yelena. Despite her condition, Antonia appears to have developed a close bond with Lerato (Liani Samuel), the widow who teasingly tells her to “smile” while she wears the Taskmaster helmet and holds his hand at the end of the film. It would be interesting to see how Antonia fits in with the rest of the Widows now that they have been freed, and whether or not she will continue to adopt her identity as Taskmaster. More: Black Widow: All Easter Eggs, MCU Connections & Hidden Details Black Widow and Yelena Belova’s Future Hawkeye Setup

