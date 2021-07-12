Girl with golden lungs: Bella Hadid stuns with controversial Cannes dress





Way of life

Bella Hadid impresses on the red carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Model Bella Hadid wowed crowds at the Cannes film festival last week, but her latest appearance is in her most daring outfit yet. A full-length view of the outfit. Photo / Getty Images Hadid, 24, walked the red carpet in a spectacular Schiaparelli haute couture gown, cut low and wide to expose her bare chest. The dress was finished with a giant gold necklace, shaped like a pair of lungs, to preserve Hadid’s modesty. Harper’s Bazaar reports that the avant-garde dress is from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 collection, designed by Daniel Roseberry. Hadid turned all eyes on the Cannes red carpet last week. Photo / Getty Images Page Six reports that Roseberry designed the golden brass necklace, inspired by human lungs, called Golden trompe l’il lungs with rhinestones. This is the latest in a selection of awesome looks that Hadid brought to the red carpet this Cannes Film Festival last week, she channeled old Hollywood glamor in a vintage white Jean Paul Gaultier dress with a sheer black train and a bare back. Hadid at Annette’s July 6 screening. Photo / Getty Images There is still time for Hadid to have more stunning looks on the red carpet; the Cannes Film Festival is due to end this Saturday July 17th. Meanwhile, it looks like Hadid has gone “official on Instagram” with her alleged new man – she posted this photo of herself with 33-year-old art director Marc Kalman over the weekend: Bella Hadid has just made public her new man. Photos / Instagram It comes as Hadid’s ex-boyfriend, singer The Weeknd, has once again been spotted with actress Angelina Jolie.

