Gulshan Devaiah: So much tamasha on nepotism, people are separated on sets based on job profile | Bollywood





Nepotism, according to Gulshan Devaiah, isn’t the only thing about Bollywood that needs to change. The actor believes that the segregation of people based on their job profile with separate dining rooms should also be removed. It is a very common phenomenon. It happens across the spectrum, whether it’s film sets, commercials, or TV sets. I’ve seen this since I’ve been working here. This doesn’t happen on all sets, but a lot of sets do break up, Devaiah shares. He’s been out of the industry for over 10 years, and over those years he’s seen the gap between people working on a set dilute a bit. But this is not enough. Thinking back to his early years, the 43-year-old remembers: In 2008, when I was extra, at that time, people said: Aapke khaana udhar laga hua hai aur unka wahan. I never paid much attention to it then, but it’s something that really bothers me. There is a certain class and hierarchy that is there. While the Ghost stories (2020) and Not paused the actor doesn’t know what he can do to resolve it, he uses his voice to strike up a conversation, hoping that would turn the wheel of change. This is why he recently took to Twitter to voice what bothers me more than nepotism in Bollywood S1 E02: Sets that separate people based on their job profile with separate dining rooms. . Speaking of which, the actor regrets, So much tamasha is made on nepotism. In fact, nepotism pichle saal se kaafi popular hai yahan pe, especially hamari mein sab log apni industry shortcomings doosre pe dalte hain. Here I am not trying to deny nepotism. But there are so many other things that are annoying too. There are so many areas where we can do better as an industry. This is why I thought that I will start to write down my thoughts. When asked if anything has changed, Devaiah notes that there are many ensembles that do not practice such biases, but at the same time, he has experienced it in a frenzy on other ensembles. We all work together, can’t we have more dignity. There are artists who like to stay isolated, but then they can go to their dressing room or their vanity. This kind of segregation is wrong, he concludes.

