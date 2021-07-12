Bollywood opens its doors to women technicians

Salman Khan’s grand entrance to Bajrangi Bhaijaan with a huge Hanuman statue in the background and colorful dholaks is a courtesy art direction. Artistic directors are responsible for the props that make the stage beautiful and the actor’s stars. And one of those ADs is Lucknow’s daughter, Shivangi Singh, who has made a name for herself in the field not only in India but also in Hollywood. Shivangi, who has worked in films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Margarita with a Straw, is a production design member of the Art Directors Guild in Hollywood and artistic director in Mumbai. In Lucknow these days, Shivangi tells us about how she works in Bollywood and Hollywood and how female technicians are breaking down barriers and getting on the pitch.

Shivangi Singh with Salman Khan on the Bajrangi Bhaijaan plateau

What prompted you to get into production design?



I grew up watching Bollywood movies, I thought the movie was purely for mass entertainment rather than critical thinking. My opinion changed when I stumbled upon world cinema at a film festival in Delhi in 2007 while pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Jamia Millia Islamia University. There I met world cinema from renowned directors like Kiarostami, Robert Wiene, David O Selznick, Ozu and Michael Powell. I have been amazed by the design of films like Ben-hur, Gone with the Wind, Titanic and Indian films like Devdas, Jodha Akbar etc. This experience had a huge impact on me and I signed up for a short film workshop and started researching avant-garde and film history with a special focus on art and design. I realized that a good production design in a movie can influence its narrative trajectory and I realized that I had found my passion.

Poster of the movie ‘The Speech’, where Shivangi was artistic director, Photo credit-Anton Shavlik

How does it work in Hollywood?



I’ve had the chance to work with some really great people in Hollywood. Coming from a different culture, it certainly takes time to adjust to a new culture and new work environment. But I’m so grateful to everyone I’ve worked with for giving me such great opportunities and being so supportive throughout the process.



What about Bollywood? Is it welcoming to technical women like you?



Shivangi at his graduation ceremony in Los Angeles, USA

It’s a 24 hour business that is physically and emotionally demanding. Then, the work can be irregular with schedules, schedules of displacement for the shooting outside and sometimes inconvenient living and working conditions. These are all viewed as disadvantageous for women by a prevalent mindset. Things have definitely changed over the past few years, but we still have to work on the numbers as their industry is still male-dominated with a very small number of women working here. We also need to create a more female-friendly workplace in order to have more female technicians joining the industry, especially in the arts department. During pre-production, the job is more difficult due to the long hours, outdoor locations and lack of basic facilities like clean toilets, security, etc. Recently the big studios are making some positive changes and welcoming more female technicians, and I really hope the small productions follow as well.



Shivangi with director Kabir Khan and DP Aseem Mishra, on the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Shivangi was deputy artistic director on the film Bajrangi Bhaijaan

What are the challenges of the profession? Especially in a period movie.



The goal of any movie set is to bring the audience closer to the world of the characters and serve the storytelling by creating a world that the actors, director, and cinematographer can use to create compelling images. Of course, there are always limits, whether in terms of time, resources or money, so part of the design process has to be resourceful and adaptable to find a creative way to maintain the integrity of the storytelling. visual while delivering the sets on time. and in the budget.



Period films are particularly a challenge because we have to be very careful with the research. Every element and architecture you see on screen needs to be authentic to its time, so that audiences understand when and where things are happening. Sourcing accessories like furniture, fabrics from a specific period is always difficult and very expensive too.



Still from the Amazon Prime show, ‘Making the cut’, on which Shivangi worked as a set designer. Photo credit – Amazon studios

What advantage do you have over others being from Lucknow?



AT 5. Coming from Lucknow, better known as Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, I was born and raised in a syncretic Hindu-Muslim culture where we all lived together and celebrated together. Being from Lucknow, I developed an interest in the Urdu language, poetry, dance and music during my early years which certainly helped and gave me an edge as a filmmaker. My love for art and architecture also developed in this city by visiting historical places like Bada Imambara and Rumi Darwaza when I was a child.



Also from the Amazon Prime show, ‘Making the cut’, Shivangi worked as a set designer. Photo credit – Amazon studios

Please share some memories of your stay in Lucknow.



A6. I spent most of my childhood in old Lucknow with my grandmother. This town has old world charm, especially old Lucknow which I love the most about this town. I learned the warmth and polite manners from my Nani who is often referred to as Lucknows Tehzeeb. My Nanis stories were fantastic about Lucknow Nawabs which definitely made me fall in love with storytelling. Shopping in Hazratganj, having chaat and Kachori in Chowk will always be memories that I will always cherish.

From the film ‘The Speech’, where Shivangi was artistic director, the film has been presented and won at numerous festivals, including the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival, Photo credit-Anton Shavlik

And how did you deal with the pandemic? Is it because of the lockdown that you can’t get to the United States?



I spent some quality time with my family, which I couldn’t for several years because I was working in the United States. The pandemic has given me time to reflect on my journey and do things that I have always loved but haven’t had time in recent years. Currently I am working on the feature film Jug Jugg Jeeyo as artistic director.



Preview of the film ‘The Speech’, where Shivangi was artistic director, selected in many international film festivals, including the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2020

Are you looking forward to a long term career in the United States or India. Or will you juggle both depending on the mission



AT 8. I just want to work on some great stories that have global reach, whether it’s done in India, the US, or anywhere in the world, it doesn’t matter.

