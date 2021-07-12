Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna says she was heartbroken at the age of 20: “It was my first love”





Jackie Shroff’s daughter and Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff, is thrilled that her first screen appearance in the latest single ‘Kinni Kinni Vaari’ has been received so positively by audiences. However, the fitness enthusiast and entrepreneur are unequivocal that this clip won’t lead to a Bollywood debut in the future. “For me, it’s so important to consistently do something that I’m really passionate about. Kinni Kinni Vaari had a strong message and concept. It didn’t take a lot of conviction because I was told to be myself, ”Krishna told indianexpress.com of why she chose to be in the song. Ask him to be a part of the Hindi film industry, and Krishna is clear, “Probably not. Definitely not. For me everything I do has to spark interest, strike a chord. And Bollywood doesn’t do that. There is so much more to do. People have to start looking a little bit beyond (Bollywood), “Krishna explained. ‘Kinni Kinni Vaari’ also features Jannat Zubair, Nagma, Jamie Lever, Raj Shoker and Tanvi. The song, sung by Raashi Sood, is a Punjabi song that talks about grief from a woman’s perspective. When asked if she had experienced any heartache in her life, Krishna replied, “I did, at the age of 20.” Recalling his “first relationship and his first love,” Krishna Shroff shared, “We have been together for three years. It was a serious relationship. We moved in together, we lived together, traveled the world together, worked together. It wasn’t a complicated breakup. We just got away from each other. And we both decided to move on. It was really the only time I had a heartache. , but it motivated me to improve myself. I diverted all that energy that I was putting in the relationship onto myself. And when I did that, I was unstoppable. That’s when- where my fitness journey began and my life changed for the better, so I’m grateful for this whole experience. Kinni Kinni Vaari singer Raashi Sood is also impressed with Krishna. “I’m so happy that we had these amazing women to feature in the song. I was so excited for Krishna to make his screen debut. I am a great admirer of her and her family. It was like a fangirl moment for me. All of them (the Shroff family) are so talented, especially Tiger. It is on another level. Krishna is a patroness. She is so welcoming and loving which I never expected. I didn’t feel like I was talking to someone I didn’t know. Calling the song “creatively liberating,” Raashi joked that the reactions to the song were absolutely unexpected. “To be honest, we didn’t expect that kind of reaction to the song. This is not a usual track with a regular vibration. So the response encouraged me to work on whatever I want in my career. ‘Busy Busy Vaari’ was sung by Raashi Sood. (Photo: public relations document) “Containment was a good time for artists to collaborate. UpsideDown contacted me. We realized how much we have always heard what boys think of women. In fact, they even express women’s feelings for them. So we wanted to create a song to prove that girls are also heartbroken and can speak for themselves, ”said Raashi. Would she like to collaborate with Tiger Shroff in the future? “I would love to,” Raashi exclaimed. ‘Kinni Kinni Vaari’ was released on July 1. The song, composed by Diljot Mavi, Raashi Sood, UpsideDown and ICONYK, was produced under the BGBNG MUSIC label.

