Kim Novak’s former Carmel house on the market for $ 12.5 million – Monterey Herald





CARMEL – Actress Kim Novak’s former home sits on a secluded, surf-whipped rock outcrop at Yankee Point near Carmel Highlands, a seemingly serene sanctuary for any homeowner, and it’s currently on the market for 12, $ 5 million. The uniqueness of the property comes from the absolute drama of the experience of being there, said Jonathan Spencer, Compass listing agent. The proximity to the water, built directly on the granite plateau, the mist, the seagulls, the sunsets, you are at the forefront of the Pacific Ocean. The house, which Novak named Gull House when she lived there from 1961 to 1973, is located at 170 Spindrift Lane on two acres of beachfront property with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean, Point Lobos, Yankee Point and the chain of Santa Lucia. According to registration on Compass: The current layout includes a one bedroom, one and a half bathroom main house and a one bedroom and one bathroom guest house with an attached garage for one car. Planning approval has been received for the construction of a new 4,300 square foot, three bedroom, three bathroom main house that will allow the next owner to enjoy a front row seat in the Symphony of the Waves that shatter for years to come. The house was built in 1957 and Novak added the guesthouse in 1967. Spencer said the house has provided refuge for every owner, including Hollywood starlet Novak, but his research on the property has not revealed the identity of the architect or builder. Spencer described the style of the building as being in the Big Sur vein with a castle-on-the-sea vibe built directly onto the granite plateau. Today they wouldn’t let you, Spencer said. It’s a rare find for any buyer. The house has a stacked yellow granite exterior with two towers, one topped with a steeple-type roof, and slate floors, redwood beamed ceilings and a stone fireplace inside. The Novak Connection has garnered a lot of interest from artists, actors and those related to the entertainment industry, but Spencer said the property speaks for itself. Novak starred alongside James Stewart in Alfred Hitchcock’s psychological thriller Vertigo from 1958 which includes scenes from the area such as Mission San Juan Bautista and the eucalyptus stand which provides a roadside awning on the road 101 between Prunedale and San Juan Bautista, as well as 17 Mile Drive and the Lone Cypress at Pebble Beach. Vertigo is now commonly referred to as one of the greatest movies ever to be made. Earlier this year, Novak, 88, told People magazine that she first left Hollywood for Carmel, and then two decades later for Oregon to live out her life as an artist. I had to leave to survive, she told People. It was a matter of survival. Spindrift Lane is a gated, private road with only four houses in this secure area. You literally can’t see this house from the north or the south. It’s completely protected, Spencer said. If you want complete privacy and that sensory experience, this is the absolute place.

