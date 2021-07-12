When Dilip Kumar dissuaded Naseeruddin Shah from becoming an actor, told him to ‘go back to study’ | Bollywood

Naseeruddin Shah revealed in a new interview that the late Dilip Kumar previously advised him against becoming an actor. Dilip and Naseer are both considered to be some of the best male actors in the history of Hindi cinema.

Naseeruddin Shah said Dilip Kumar once told him that “good people” shouldn’t be in the movies. Dilip died last week from a prolonged illness. He was 98 years old.

“I think you should go back to school. Good people shouldn’t try to be actors,” Naseeruddin reminded author and reviewer Saif Mahmood for Link Legals Beyond Law, according to The Quint. “I didn’t ask him how he became an actor in this case,” he added with a laugh. When asked if he had brought up the incident with Dilip again, he replied: I didn’t have the courage, I was too impressed with him, like all the other actors in India. He was above everything.

The two actors ended up working together in Karma. “This is the only time in my life that I think I was nervous about acting. Most of the time I was too terrified to approach him, other than saying hello in the morning,” Naseeruddin said of his experience. . Coincidentally, he was admitted to the same hospital as Dilip Kumar in his dying days. They haven’t met.

In the days following Dilip Kumar’s death, several personalities in the film industry shared memories and old anecdotes of the late actor, whose career spanned nearly six decades. He was known as the “King of Tragedy” of Bollywood, having played doomed lovers in films such as Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas. He is survived by his wife, Saira Banu.