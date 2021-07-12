When Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan almost died when they were only six feet away from an explosion





There are incidents that stay with you for life. It is probably that of Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Read also – Dhaakad: Kangana Ranaut shows off her toned body with THIS hot photo; proves she is ready to get back into action Let’s go back to 2004, when there was a Temptation tour. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, Preity Zinta and many other Bollywood stars were among them. Read also – Kangana Ranaut reacts to Taapsee Pannu’s “irrelevant” remark; Said ‘aaj iski aukat dekho, you don’t mind B grade actors using my name’ The tour took place in North America, UK, Europe and many other countries. This was mainly done with the intention of promoting Indian cinema across the world. In Sri Lanka, despite Buddhist monks unhappy that the spectacle coincides with the anniversary of the death of a popular monk, they sued him. Also read – Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra and other celebrities Find out who’s on vacation and where to see the photos While the concert was in progress, there was a bombing in the stands which brought the concert to an abrupt end. During a conversation with Rediff.com later, the actress said that Shah Rukh and I were dancing on stage for the last song of our show, Le ja le ja (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham) and l he atmosphere was very optimistic. Suddenly I heard a deafening noise. At first I thought it was a smoke bomb. Then I realized the noise was too loud to be a smoke bomb. Depending on the dance sequence, I had to go backstage to change my outfit. But before I did, I saw bodies lying on the ground. She added that there was chaos and the police were trying to calm the crowd. She said she was still not sure if it was a real bomb or a smoke bomb. When she went backstage, Shah Rukh, Preity, Celina, Zayed and Saif were talking about the explosion. Before I knew what to do next, I was ushered into a car with them and headed for Colombo airport. She added: It is only now that I realize that Shah Rukh and I were only six feet from where the explosion happened. If we had been closer it could have been catastrophic. Priyanka said they had no idea this event could turn into a tragedy when they arrived in Colombo. I have never watched death so closely in real life. The incident shook me. It made me sick and I was in bed all day after reaching Mumbai. I pray for those who lost their loved ones in the explosion, said Priyanka. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

