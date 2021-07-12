BMC seals actor Sunil Shetty’s building over covid-19 cases

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed off the ‘Prithvi Apartments’ building at Altamount Road, south of Mumbai, as few people have tested positive for Covid-19. According to the BMC rule, if there are more than five positive corona cases in a building, it is necessary to seal it.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty also resides in the building. BMC deputy commissioner Prashant Gaikwad said: “Sunil Shetty’s whole family are safe,” as quoted by the news agency YEARS.

Previously, the civic body said any housing company with more than five active cases of COVID-19 will be sealed and treated as a “micro-containment zone” (MCZ).

SOPs have asked companies to put up a sign outside their doors to notify visitors of COVID-19 cases at their premises and deny them entry.

The BMC also asked them to monitor any restrictions related to micro-containment areas.

In the SOPs, the civic body warned against a fine of 10,000 on a housing company for violating its standards. Subsequent cases of violation will result in a penalty of 20,000.

The civic body asked its deputy municipal commissioners to ensure the strict application of the standards related to the MCZs with the help of the police.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 558 new cases during the day and 15 deaths, bringing the number of infections to 727,694 and the toll to 15,627. The Mumbai Division reported 1,704 new cases and 35 deaths, bringing the number of cases to 16,15,264 and the number of patients who died to 33,022, the health department said.

Overall, Maharashtra reported 8,535 new coronavirus positive cases and 156 deaths on Sunday while 6,013 patients recovered, the state health department said.

With the new additions, the number of cases in Maharashtra has increased to 61 57,799 and the toll to 1,25,878. The total number of recoveries has so far reached 59 12,479, leaving the state with 1,16,165 cases. assets, he said in a statement. The cure rate of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 96.02% and the death rate is 2.04%.

