When Dilip Kumar dissuaded Naseeruddin Shah from becoming an actor, told him to ‘go back to study’ | Bollywood





Naseeruddin Shah revealed in a new interview that the late Dilip Kumar previously advised him against becoming an actor. Dilip and Naseer are both considered to be some of the best male actors in the history of Hindi cinema. Naseeruddin Shah said Dilip Kumar once told him that “good people” shouldn’t be in the movies. Dilip died last week from a prolonged illness. He was 98 years old. “I think you should go back to school. Good people shouldn’t try to be actors,” Naseeruddin reminded author and reviewer Saif Mahmood for Link Legals Beyond Law, according to The Quint. “I didn’t ask him how he became an actor in this case,” he added with a laugh. When asked if he had brought up the incident with Dilip again, he replied: I didn’t have the courage, I was too impressed with him, like all the other actors in India. He was above everything. The two actors ended up working together in Karma. “This is the only time in my life that I think I was nervous about acting. Most of the time I was too terrified to approach him, other than saying hello in the morning,” Naseeruddin said of his experience. . Coincidentally, he was admitted to the same hospital as Dilip Kumar in his dying days. They haven’t met. Also Read: When Raj Kapoor Cried Out At Rishi Kapoor For Not Giving Dilip Kumar Intense Gaze: “Mujhe Yousuf chahiye” In the days following Dilip Kumar’s death, several personalities in the film industry shared memories and old anecdotes of the late actor, whose career spanned nearly six decades. He was known as the “King of Tragedy” of Bollywood, having played doomed lovers in films such as Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas. He is survived by his wife, Saira Banu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/when-dilip-kumar-dissuaded-naseeruddin-shah-from-becoming-an-actor-told-him-to-go-back-and-study-101626065326218.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos