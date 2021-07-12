Neena Gupta on her Goodbye co-actor Rashmika Mandanna: We became friends the very first day | Hindi movie news





After being part of the Southern film industry for more than half a decade, Rashmik Mandanna is trying his hand at Hindi films. The well-known southern actress has been part of films like Kirik Party, Geetha Govindam, Chalo, Bheeshma, among others. Since last year, Rashmika has been commuting between Mumbai and South India to balance her plans. One of the Bollywood films that Rashmika will be seen in is Amitabh Bachchan’s lead role Goodbye, which also stars lead actor Neena Gupta. Mandanna seems to have bonded very well with Gupta because speaking to Bombay Times, the latter had only good things to share about the newcomer to Bollywood. The lead actor told BT, Rashmika is very cute! She is a sweet girl and a good actor. On the first day, we became friends. In addition, Rashmika has a cute little pet. He is a three month old dog called Aura. She comes on set with her pet and we all play with it. Earlier speaking to BT, Neena had spoken about the project saying: Everyone is surprised this is my first movie with Amitabh Bachchan (in 39 years of his film career), but it’s the truth! Chalo, at least now I can work with him. Honestly, I was a little in awe of him. However, over time we had a lot of talking on sets and I became normal.



Meanwhile, Mandanna, outside of this movie, will also be seen in Mission Majnu, starring Sidharth Malhotra.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/entertainment/hindi/bollywood/news/goodbye-neena-gupta-on-her-co-star-and-bollywood-newbie-rashmika-mandanna/articleshow/84337006.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos