Church carnivals return | News, Sports, Jobs





The Mount Carmel festivals, which could not take place in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, are back this summer – bringing food, musical entertainment, games, bingo and fireworks for families. Festivals are planned this week in Girard, Lowellville and Niles. The Girard Mount Carmel Festival will take place today through Friday at the grounds of the Italian Fraternal Home Club, 33 W. Wilson Ave. The midway is open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Evening musical entertainment is from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. with Dominic Tocco today, Dead Flowers Tuesday, the St. Margherita Blue Coat Band on Wednesday, Common Ground on Thursday and Girard Swingtime Band from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and St. Margherita Blue Coat Band 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Friday, there will be a parade at 10 a.m. from the IFH grounds to the Sainte-Rose church for a mass at 11 a.m. and a ceremony in the cemetery at 1 p.m. The Zambelli fireworks will be near the Girard-McDonald viaduct at 11 p.m. Bingo will be organized daily by the Girard FIRST Robotics Team Booster Club. Ray Raggozine Sr.’s family started the festival, with his son, Ray Jr., and daughter, Renee Esposito and husband Marvin planning the event each year. The 126th Lowellville Mount Carmel Festival will be held Wednesday through Saturday at Church Grounds, 102 Washington St. The festival begins daily at 6 p.m. Musical performances include Nunzio and the Melodies and the Baby Doll Dance on Wednesday, Steve Fazzini and the Baby Doll Dance on Thursday, The Locals and the Baby Doll Dance on Friday and Jim Frank Combo on Saturday. On Friday there will be a parade at 10:30 am followed by mass at 11:00 am at Holy Rosary Church. The fireworks will take place on Saturday at 11:45 p.m. Dave Gagliano, president of the Mount Carmel Society in Lowellville, said, “We’re good to go. We are delighted to be back and continue the 126th year. One of the most beloved traditions associated with the festival is the Baby Doll Dance. During the dance, a person whirls inside the doll as fireworks explode along the doll’s arms, projecting sparks and bathing the dance area in smoke before a final volley of rockets don’t get out of the costume head. Notre-Dame du Mont Carmel in Niles, 381 Robbins Ave., will have its festival from Friday to Sunday. There will be evening entertainment, a pétanque tournament and a 2021 Ford Mustang Cabriolet raffle or cash prizes. The championship match of the pétanque tournament will take place on Sunday. The festival hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Mass is Sunday at 10 a.m. Monsignor John Zuraw, who became pastor of the church on July 1, will oversee his first summer festival at the church. He had previously been parish priest of Sainte-Rose de Girard. The latest news today and more in your inbox

