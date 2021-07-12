Entertainment
Deltona interim manager gets second positive review and $ 2,500 pay raise
John Peter III, interim city manager at Deltona, will receive a further salary increase of $ 2,500 following his second satisfactory appraisal, as guaranteed by his contract.
The overall review of the City of Deltona Commission was positive and Peters received an additional 25 points in the scoring rubric the second time around.
Peters said in Tuesday night’s meeting that he had read the reviews and found them to be fair.
“I appreciate your confidence in me,” said Peters. “I look forward to working with you in the future to achieve greater things.”
During his first assessment, the Commissioners mentioned that they could not speak to Peters’ progress in the tax category since he had not yet worked on the annual budgeting process since he was hired.
Last month Peters announced his intention to step down, citing interference from Commissioners Dana McCool and David Sosa. In a meeting on June 7, he claimed that McCool and Sosa impacted his ability to carry out his day-to-day responsibilities due to the time he took to investigate issues Commissioners said their residents had.
At the June 7 meeting, Sosa and McCool both addressed the interference and expressed their refusal to see Peters leave.
While he had offered three options regarding his intention to resign, the committee ultimately voted to postpone its vote until the first meeting in 2022.
Make the note
Just like the first assessment, which took place in April, the commissioners assessed Peters in 10 categories: professional skills and expertise; commission relationships; citizen and public relations; policy execution; intergovernmental relations; staffing and management; tax management; organizational planning and development; leadership and decision making; and individual characteristics.
Each commissioner could award between one and five points in each category as well as a written answer.
Of a possible 350 points, Peters received 283.5. He was awarded 258.5 in the first assessment.
“I attribute this in large part to the budget process, but I would be remiss if I did not give credit to the staff,” said Peters.
The city has held budget workshops, but the final budget for the next fiscal year has not yet been submitted to the committee for approval.
Peters received the most points this time for leadership and decision-making with a score of 30.5 out of 35. He received the fewest points this time in commission relations with a score of 26.
Peters experienced the largest increase in points earned in the tax management category.
This time around, the commissioners have largely expressed satisfaction with the way Peters has been managing the budget since seeing his plans.
However, Sosa gave Peters two out of five points in the tax category, writing that the acting director assured him that the budget would be set at the reduced rate or below, but it was not defined that way during the first workshop.
Peters said by email that while he wanted to switch to the reduced rate, he realized it wouldn’t work well once he got a better idea of the city’s needs.
There were five additional questions that the Commissioners could answer.
- In your opinion, what are the main successes or achievements of the manager during the evaluation period?
- What strengths has the manager demonstrated that have been most useful to you as a board member / commissioner during the evaluation period?
- What areas of performance would you identify as needing improvement? Why?
- What constructive and positive ideas can you offer the manager to improve his performance?
- What other comments do you have for the manager? p. ex. priorities, expectations, goals or objectives for the new evaluation period?
In response to the first question, Mayor Heidi Herzberg, who gave the highest score with 47 out of 50 points, wrote that he “produced a clear, concise and early budget process”.
The most improved assessment came from Commissioner Maritza Avila-Vazquez who this time gave Peters 42 points out of 50; previously she had given him 28 out of 50.
Peters lost a few points in his assessments of Sosa and McCool.
McCool said by phone Wednesday that the score change was not retaliatory in nature, and she and Peters have spoken and are on good terms.
“I think he’s settling into his role as interim city manager,” McCool said. “He has a firm grip on our budget situation, and he’s a good leader.”
